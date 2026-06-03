The Kansas City Chiefs made a few noteworthy changes on their offensive coaching staff this offseason, and one new position coach has already created a fair share of buzz out of KC's organized team activities.

New wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea joined the Chiefs in January after Kansas City parted ways with former receivers coach Connor Embree. O'Shea has filled out an impressive resume around the NFL, including three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, but his new home is exactly where he began his NFL journey in 2003.

More than two decades ago, O'Shea served as a volunteer assistant with the Chiefs in '03 before becoming an assistant on then-head coach Dick Vermeil's staff in 2004-05. Now, back in KC as a part of Andy Reid's offense, what's it like to be with the Chiefs again?

"It's outstanding to be back," O'Shea said. "I am so happy to be here. I know my first day of work, I walked in the building so excited to walk in the door and get started with Coach Reid and be a part of this program, and every day since, it's been the same for me. From afar, the tremendous amount of respect that I've had for this program and what Coach Reid's accomplished and what he's built here is something that I wanted to be a part of and had an opportunity to be a part of, and I can't say enough great things about the experience so far. It's been great."

Chiefs new WR coach Chad O’Shea is bringing the juice to practice 🧃🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ds2EGzNaCz — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) May 28, 2026

O'Shea's coaching style and on-field volume caught the attention of the media in the early days of KC's organized team activities. What shaped O'Shea's style and passion as a coach?

"I love the game of football, and I love teaching, and I love being around the players," O'Shea said. "I'm so excited to be able to learn and be under Coach Reid. I mean, there hasn't been a day I haven't learned from him, so my energy and what you see is because I love this game and I am so very fortunate to be a part of this and be the receivers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don't take that for granted, and I'm going to bring my very, very best every day. The players know they're going to get their very best, and that's from the classroom to the field, that's what they're going to get, and that's because I do love the game and I want them to improve every day."

Stefon Diggs ➡️ Kansas City? 🤔@ByNateTaylor weighs in pic.twitter.com/kyPLV9hAMV — Kansas City Chiefs on KCSN (@chiefs_kcsn) June 3, 2026

O'Shea is now in charge of a new group of wide receivers, meaning that the new coach has to evaluate the players in his room while building relationships with the new squad. O'Shea was asked about the process of getting to know KC's pass catchers.

"I've always had a lot of respect for the roster that's been built here, especially at the receiver position, so I was so excited to get started, and I was excited because of the variety of skillsets that the receiver position offers here," O'Shea said. "I think there [are] guys that do a lot of things well and do different things well. So, that was exciting for me, just to jump right in and obviously have respect on the outside looking in, but now I get a chance to really work with these guys, get in the meeting room, get on the field, and they have not disappointed me.

"And the one thing that's been outstanding about the whole group, and I know Coach Reid believes strongly in it, is the way that they work. They've been tremendous as far as their work ethic and their attitude and the way they've accepted coaching. [It] might be a different style, maybe, than what they've had or didn't have, and they've accepted that and they've done a great job of that."

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