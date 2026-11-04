What's Going On With R Mason Thomas?

The Kansas City Chiefs' pass rush has struggled so far this season, and if you've been watching the unit particularly closely, you may be ready to argue that "has struggled" is an understatement.

The Chiefs did not record a sack in four of their first seven games of this season, and their only sack against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 was aided by Bo Nix short-circuiting when he spiked the ball behind him while under pressure. (By the way, that play was one of only two total times Nix was pressured on Sunday.)

ESPN Research: Chiefs pressured Bo Nix on 2 of 34 dropbacks (6%), the lowest for any team since 2024 Week 5, and the lowest for the Chiefs since 2012 Week 8



Chiefs had a 48.5% pressure rate on Nix in Week 1 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 2, 2026

George Karlaftis has recorded two sacks this season. No other Chief has more than one. Chris Jones hasn't recorded a box score stat in two weeks—a remarkable fact even as he still faces more than his fair share of double-teams. Second-year third-round pick Ashton Gillotte is establishing himself as a solid player, but not a disruptive pass-rusher. Former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah showed some flashes through the first few weeks, recording a sack in Week 1 and four quarterback hits through the first five games of the year, but he's been quieter since the bye week.

Most of those players currently feel like relatively straightforward known quantities. Good players! But largely already defined in their role for an NFL rotation. That's part of what makes rookie second-round pick R Mason Thomas so alluring, and also what makes his last two weeks so confusing.

Through the first five games of the season, Thomas played between 41.5% and 59.5% of the team's defensive snaps, with a few splash plays to show for it. Against the Seahawks, he played only 29% (20 snaps). In Denver, just 27% (17 snaps). Why the decrease in the last two games?

While this year's No. 40 overall pick has certainly had his share of poor snaps against the run, Seattle and Denver were both struggling to move the ball on the ground before their matchups with the Chiefs, and Thomas was given a larger workload at the very beginning of his NFL career, including in KC's Week 1 win over Denver when he played 27 snaps (53%) against those same Broncos.

To be fair, Thomas' workload has decreased, not disappeared, in the last two weeks. Still, it's hard to find a logical reason for him to be taken off the field as often as he has been.

Sure, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo often prefers veteran players in a vacuum, and he seems to have a penchant for bigger edge defenders who can be trusted to stay stout against the run—again, not Thomas' strength. But the Chiefs specifically need quick pressures from their four-man rush, which is something that Thomas can provide.

Thomas has played 17 fewer defensive snaps than Gillotte and 29 fewer than Anudike-Uzomah this season, which is still a substantial sample size for the rookie. In that time, according to Next Gen Stats, Thomas has led the Chiefs in pressure rate by a substantial margin.

Chiefs leaders in QB pressure rate through 7 games (@NextGenStats )



R Mason Thomas (17%)

George Karlaftis (12%)

FAU (9.6%)

Ashton Gillotte (7.5%)

Khyiris Tonga (7.1%)

Chris Jones (6.7%)

Peter Woods (2.2%) — Ron Kopp Jr (@RonOnChiefs) November 2, 2026

There's room for all of these players in Kansas City's struggling defensive line rotation. Gillotte can keep his running-down snaps. Karlaftis is strong on his edge. Anudike-Uzomah has also been rushing from the interior. Across the board, Kansas City needs more ways to pressure the quarterback, and Thomas' skill set is completely unique on this roster.

Thomas is not perfect. He's not a finished product. I'm not even calling him the best defensive end on the team—that title still belongs to Karlaftis and his well-rounded suite of tools. But as all eyes turn to the NFL's trade deadline, I still believe that the Chiefs' best chance for a second-half pass-rushing resurgence comes with a larger dose of Thomas. He should be given every opportunity to learn and get after the quarterback here in his rookie season, with hopes of his game coming together in time for the playoff push.

.@ByNateTaylor cooking on @ChiefsHMA



“R Mason Thomas in 81 plays as a pass rusher has 20 wins. Ranks 13th in pass rush win rate when giving true chances to rush the passer in dropback settings.” — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) November 3, 2026

Again, this is currently still a short-term issue that could end up being just a two-game blip on the radar. I don't believe that Thomas has been soft-benched by Spagnuolo, sent to the doghouse, been entirely demoted, or anything of that sort. But those recent snap counts should still be a wake-up call for the Chiefs' defensive coaching staff. If Thomas can stumble into an insignificant workload just because of the flow of a particular game, they need to make a concerted effort to be sure it doesn't happen again.

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