Seven weeks into the 2026 NFL campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs finally suffered their first loss. There are no moral victories in this sport, although one potential silver lining is that the defeat came at the hands of an NFC club that very well could contend for the Super Bowl once again.

In the aftermath of an ugly showing on the road, Kansas City is sent back to the drawing board prior to a critical Sunday showdown against the Denver Broncos. The club's young players will surely be asked to contribute in an AFC West clash — which ones are trending in the right and wrong directions?

Following Week 7, let's break down the Chiefs' rookies and sophomores by ranking each qualifying 53-man roster member in tiers. Be sure to return to this series each week to see who's moving and shaking.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott isn't included due to him currently being on the physically unable to perform list. Left tackle Josh Simmons isn't included after going to injured reserve. The same applies to running back Brashard Smith.

The young standout tier

CB Nohl Williams

CB Mansoor Delane

DE R Mason Thomas

DE Ashton Gillotte

When you notch an interception to potentially save a touchdown, you get kudos. When you do so in a game that was bordering on getting out of hand and your return sets up the team for an end-of-half field goal try, you get mentioned in this group. Cornerback Nohl Williams' impressive season rolls on thanks to his pick of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 7.

NOHL WILLIAMS END ZONE INT AND A BIG RETURN



KCvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/K42foMAhQy — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2026

First-round corner Mansoor Delane had a couple of rough reps against last season's Offensive Player of the Year, wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, although one was simply a remarkable throw and catch. There's no need to worry about the LSU product moving forward. His third-down pass breakup and separate nice play on Smith-Njigba on a second-and-10 in the second half provided plenty of reason for continued optimism.

Rookie pass rusher R Mason Thomas and sophomore defensive end Ashton Gillotte were both shouted out in this week's stock watch story for their performances at Lumen Field. Thomas flashed more of his ability to put pressure on opposing signal-callers, whereas Gillotte's run defense was one of the few bright spots on Sunday Night Football.

The to-be-determined tier

OT Kahlil Benson

DT Peter Woods

RB Emmett Johnson

WR Jalen Royals

WR Cyrus Allen

DT Bryson Eason

Dropping down after temporarily being bumped up a tier are undrafted rookie offensive tackle Kahlil Benson and first-round defensive tackle Peter Woods. The former had one of his worst showings as a pro, albeit against a ruthless defense, but he was partially responsible for quarterback Patrick Mahomes being pressured at a top-five rate for his career. The latter played 33 snaps, good for nearly 48% of those available, but made a minimal impact.

First-year halfback Emmett Johnson didn't receive a single carry on offense for the second time in three games, but he did make a pair of nice plays in the passing game. One was a critical catch on a seemingly lost drive, and the next was a block that allowed Mahomes to pick up a rushing first down.

Wide receivers Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen both had moments that reminded those in Chiefs circles why they have yet to break out to this point. Allen, in particular, is a fan-favorite piece who many want to see the field more, but he's occasionally had trouble even navigating plays correctly.

UDFA defensive tackle Bryson Eason logged five snaps on defense and had an assisted tackle. He doesn't play special teams, so he can't move down a tier, but he's the least-noticeable player in this group.

The primary special teams tier

TE Jake Briningstool

S Xavier Nwankpa

LB Jeffrey Bassa

The split of special teams versus offensive reps for tight end Jake Briningstool is up to 84-52 in 2026. In the last three games, it's 39-23. In Week 7, it was 12-5. Among this "primary special teams tier," he's the player it's easiest to see getting a promotion with a bit more involvement in future contests. Without someone above him getting hurt, safety Xavier Nwankpa's role seems capped, which is a shame considering the juice he brings to the field.

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is moderately similar to Nwankpa, although his role for special teams coordinator Dave Toub is more significant as a trusted option who's also made some plays this season. Given the shuffle at his defensive position, though, an increased snap count appears unlikely.

The game day inactive tier

OT Diego Pounds

CB Jadon Canady

QB Garrett Nussmeier

DE Jack Pyburn

With Simmons on IR, UDFA tackle Diego Pounds technically was active for Week 7 but didn't play a single snap. He's here until further notice, joined by fourth-round rookie corner Jadon Canady, seventh-round rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and UDFA defensive end Jack Pyburn. Nussmeier has routinely been the club's emergency third field general, but him not getting any live reps is a good thing.

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