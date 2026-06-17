Why Ashton Gillotte is Key to the Chiefs' Defense in 2026

After being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte quickly earned a sizable role in KC's defense.

Gillotte appeared in all 17 games of his rookie season, accumulating 1.5 sacks and 38 tackles, with a late-season interception to accentuate his stat line. Still, Gillotte was not satisfied with his first-year production

This offseason, Chiefs On SI is ranking the top 25 Chiefs for the 2026 season, and the second-year edge defender is coming in at No. 24.

Why Ashton Gillotte is So Important

Gillotte's importance comes at several levels. Following the offseason departures of defensive ends Charles Omenihu and Mike Danna, Gillotte and surefire starter George Karlaftis have been penciled in as KC's starting EDGEs all offseason.

An optimistic vision for Gillotte would see him taking another step as a pro in Year 2, allowing him to become a reliable force in run defense while also holding his own when helping KC's more dynamic interior pass rush penetrate the pocket. If Gillotte stagnates or regresses in his second season, the Chiefs' thin defensive end rotation could be exposed.

Gillotte's Strengths and Weaknesses

Gillotte is a capable edge defender and rotational pass rusher in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. He still has room to grow as a run defender, but his ability to stand his ground and hold the edge is what allows him to maintain a consistent role in Spagnuolo's defense.

Gillotte did not create his own pass rush wins very often in his rookie campaign. In 2025, Gillotte earned a pass rush grade of 48.7 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked him 114th of 115 qualified edge rushers.

What Happens if Gillotte Gets Hurt?

Beyond Karlaftis, the Chiefs' depth at defensive end is extremely suspect. While second-round rookie R Mason Thomas provides an injection of pass rush potential for the room, it's easier to imagine Spagnuolo relying on Gillotte's edge-setting ability over the first-year player who still has to earn Spagnuolo's trust.

The only other familiar name on the EDGE depth chart is 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who missed last season due to a hamstring injury.

Why We Ranked Gillotte Here

No. 24 feels like a good spot for Gillotte, acknowledging that the Chiefs need him to raise his stock over the course of his second season.

Even after the Chiefs drafted Thomas at No. 40 overall in April, I expect Gillotte to take the second-most snaps of any Chiefs defensive end (behind Karlaftis) to begin this season; then it's a matter of what Gillotte does with those opportunities.

I don't have much doubt that Gillotte will continue to be a useful player going forward, much in the way that Danna was during his six years in Kansas City. Now, Gillotte's quest is to become more than just "useful."

If Gillotte can entrench himself as a no-doubt run defender while also adding a bit more pass rush juice to his game, he could raise his stock considerably.

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