Why Chiefs' Andy Reid Likes What He's Seen From Patrick Mahomes' Recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs on Thursday concluded the third day of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs).

And the occasion marked the first day of media availability, meaning all eyes were on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 14, 2025.

Mahomes, who wore a hinged knee brace, participated in stretching and conditioning, individual position drills and 7-on-7 passing drills, but not full 11-on-11 drills.

All by design, however, and so far, so good on Mahomes’ recovery.

“I like what I’ve seen,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Thursday’s on-field workout. “He’s working hard.

“This is good for him, I mean, getting out there and throwing. It’s good rehab as he continues to rehab, so he keeps a feel with the receivers. He’s doing partial practice, but it’s important to keep his timing up.”

Mahomes expressed excitement to be on the field, even in a limited fashion.

“It’s good to be back on the field and just be with the guys,” Mahomes said. “I think more than anything, some of those days when you’re rehabbing, you’re kind of here by yourself with a couple of the other guys, and you kind of get that juice whenever everyone gets back in the building.

“So, it was good to be out there and be able to take part in a little bit of the practice.”

That Mahomes is at this point just a little more than five months removed from surgery provides an encouraging sign, of course.

The Chiefs haven’t provided a specific timeline on when Mahomes can participate in full team drills, but the team is happy where he currently is because of the quarterback’s dedication to the recovery process.

“He’s busting his tail to put himself in this position,” Reid said. “Most guys wouldn’t be able to do this, but he’s put himself in that position.

“I know we got good communication with the doctors; they keep a close eye on it and what’s real and what’s not real. Then, we listen to them.”

SPEAKING OF REAL

There could be a growing amount of optimism that Mahomes will be ready in time for the start of the 2026 regular season.

For his part, Mahomes would like nothing more than to be on the field with his teammates when the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1.

Mahomes, though, doesn’t want to rush the recovery process, especially with the season opener still months away.

“As a competitor, I want to be out there with my guys,” he said. “But I know that’s still a long way away, so all I can do is execute the day and do whatever I can to get better that day.

“And, so, we’ve done that up until now and we’ve kind of set these checkpoints and these goals of like where I want to be at and I’ve gotten to those, so now I’ve got to continue to do that at the right pace.”

The next steps for Mahomes, who has started running and cutting, are another three-day set of OTAs on June 1-3, followed by a three-day mandatory minicamp on June 9-11.

The Chiefs will then take a break before reporting for training camp in late July.

How much Mahomes does between now and the regular season remains to be seen, but he appears to be in a good place, mentally and physically.

“I’m going to give myself a chance by the way I work to be the best I can be,” Mahomes said. “And, so, I’m in a good spot now compared to where some people thought, but I though I was going to be here.

“So, it’s just doing what I’m supposed to do every single day, and hopefully that gives me the chance to be out there with the guys whenever we start the season.”