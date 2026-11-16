Despite a strong 7-2 start for the Chiefs, many Kansas City fans were underwhelmed with how the defensive line performed early in the season. The lack of production along the front four became a major talking point during a lengthy sack drought that lasted 15 quarters.

Since that prolonged dry spell, though, the pass rush has come alive for Steve Spagnuolo's unit. The Chiefs have recorded eight sacks over the past two games while surrendering just 12.5 points per contest during that span.



While critics have been calling for "CEO of Sack Nation" Chris Jones to elevate his play, George Karlaftis has flown under the radar. In the final year of his rookie contract, the fifth-year defensive end is quietly putting together the best statistical season of his NFL career.

Across the last five weeks, Karlaftis has totaled 11 QB hits, eight tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. More impressively, the Athens native has been better than anyone else in the NFL at batting balls down at the line of scrimmage.

🚨 NFL HISTORY!



George Karlaftis becomes the FIRST player since at least 1999 to record both a tackle for loss and a pass defended in SEVEN consecutive regular-season games! pic.twitter.com/zkpnKrlcju — Novig (@Novig) November 16, 2026

When evaluating edge rushers, it's easy to dismiss their contributions when their sack total is low. However, Karlaftis would remain among the most disruptive defensive ends even if he hadn't started racking up more sacks.

Right now, Karlaftis is tied with a few other players for eighth in the league with 10 pass deflections. That's a remarkable number for any position other than defensive back. Only one other defensive end in the NFL (Jaylahn Tuimoloau) has managed five or more pass breakups — and Karlaftis is doing it on a weekly basis.



Even when he isn't getting into the backfield to pressure the quarterback, Karlaftis is obstructing passing lanes, making life difficult for opposing signal-callers. It has become a valuable and underrated weapon for a Chiefs defense that still ranks in the NFL's bottom half in sacks.

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 32-year-old Jones having a relatively quiet year by his standards, Karlaftis has needed to assume more responsibility within the defensive scheme. After receiving a massive contract extension last offseason, any questions about whether he was worth the investment have seemingly been put to rest.

Karlaftis caught a lot of flak from the fanbase after being sackless heading into the team's bye week. He certainly heard the noise and has responded emphatically in recent weeks. There have been few pass rushers more productive than Karlaftis since the beginning of October.



Now that the defensive line has broken out of its slump, Chiefs fans can finally appreciate what Karlaftis has done this season. He'll continue to play a key role anchoring KC's defensive front throughout the remainder of the campaign.

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