Can Chiefs Get Anything More From George Karlaftis in His Fifth Season?

Last year was a down one for the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, and a big reason why was their lackluster pass rush. In addition to All-Pro tackle Chris Jones struggling to maintain peak form, the surrounding players were far less than ideal.

At the defensive end spot, George Karlaftis was relied upon to be the unquestioned leader of the group. He accomplished that, although it's still fair to admit he performed more like a very low-end primary option or a tremendous complement than a real alpha. After an offseason that saw Kansas City fail to add anyone better than him, the same stakes remain entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Is there another level that Karlaftis can reach after a tumultuous 2025 effort? Chiefs On SI is ranking the top 25 Chiefs for the upcoming season, and the team's former first-round pick checks in at the No. 9 spot ahead of what many anticipate to be another productive season.

Why Karlaftis Is So Important

As mentioned, for better or worse, Karlaftis is still the top dog at defensive end. Not only that, but the Chiefs allowed veterans Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu — both premium snap-getters and secondary pillars — to depart in free agency. No starting-caliber player was acquired, thus making Karlaftis a critical component once again.

Elsewhere, the team is relying on unproven players to potentially shoulder more of the load. Second-year man Ashton Gillotte is widely expected to assume the Danna role, and it remains to be seen just how much run second-round rookie R Mason Thomas will get. 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah is nothing more than a mystery box at this stage.

An improved interior defensive line helps, but don't think Karlaftis isn't still one of the two most important components of this front.

Karlaftis' Strengths and Weaknesses

Although Karlaftis' lack of a star ceiling leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many, he also possesses one of the higher floors for someone at his position. At his worst, he's a capable accompaniment for Jones because of his nonstop motor and plus run defense. "Furious George" sets and maintains a quality edge and can slow-burn his way to pressure on the quarterback.

Speaking of which, some tracking data does reflect improvement from Karlaftis last season. According to NFL Pro, his pressure rate increased by 3.5%. Pro Football Focus also credited him with five more pressures than in 2024 despite him logging 84 fewer pass rush snaps.

Those numbers may be inflated, though, in the eyes of this writer. Karlaftis teed off on inferior competition early on. That's reflected in the data, as the former outlet marked down 44 pressures before the Week 10 bye and 22 after it. The latter site's totals were 38 and 19, respectively.

A hand injury caused Karlaftis to get surgery during that bye. That, paired with some more difficult matchups and a 6% decrease in average available snaps given post-bye, punctuated a roller coaster of a year.

The Chiefs are paying Karlaftis to deliver more than six sacks, but he was solid nonetheless.

What Happens If Karlaftis Gets Hurt?

To be frank, even with Khyiris Tonga and Peter Woods joining Jones as running mates in the middle of the line, an extended Karlaftis absence could sink the Chiefs' defense.

Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo desperately needs reliable pieces to establish a baseline on that side of the ball. Should Karlaftis miss time, the team would have to pivot to Gillotte being a clear-cut starter and someone like Thomas or Anudike-Uzomah filling in at a vastly increased capacity. Barring some unforeseen development or Thomas flashing in a big way right out of the gate, that's terrifying.

This is a team that entered the 2026 NFL Draft thin at EDGE; selecting Thomas doesn't change that. There remain some quality names on the open market post-Cameron Jordan signing back with the New Orleans Saints, but those are exactly that — merely names — until a move is made.

Why We Ranked Karlaftis Here

The Chiefs lost multiple players at one of their weakest positions in the spring. While they did manage to pick up a fun prospect, it's hard to envision a world where this defensive end room is anything more than passable in 2026. That's factoring in a full year of Karlaftis.

Even at the young age of 25, Karlaftis is now counted on to set the standard both on and off the field for an up-and-coming group. Fortunately for Kansas City, it doesn't have to worry about his level of play slipping too much or him not being a formidable weapon on defense.

It does, however, have to consider whether there's one last height Karlaftis can reach. Coming into his fifth season healthy, such a scenario would be a massive boost to a side of the ball that's seeking improvement across the board.

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