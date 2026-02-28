Why Jordyn Tyson Appreciates Chiefs' Mentality

This is a compelling couple of months for the Kansas City Chiefs, who need a strong offseason to turn things around in 2026. The beginning of the process will begin in free agency, but the foundation of the Chiefs' future success will be constructed in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the No. 9 pick, Kansas City has an incredible opportunity to expedite the retooling process with a blue-chip player. While there are positions that are valued higher than others in NFL front offices, the Chiefs could find themselves in a position of drafting an elite talent at a position that is not typically considered worth using a top-10 pick on.

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson addressed the media on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine , sharing tidbits of information pertaining to his team visits and what he brings to the table.

Chiefs Culture Caught Tyson's Attention

"It was cool. I got to meet Eric Bieniemy That was really, really cool," Tyson told reporters on Friday. "But yeah, it was pretty cool. They're definitely a little old school, I'll say that. Which is not a bad thing. Great thing actually. But yeah, it was pretty cool."

Tyson Striving to Improve

"Just a little small, small step. Little things," Tyson said. "I feel like I got the big things. Keep improving on the little things. New ways to get open, getting more creative. Sometimes my arms get a little wild. I feel like I need to fix that. Stop taking plays off, every single play I should be giving full effort."

"Every year. I feel like every year I just continue to get better, just getting 1% better each day," Tyson continued. "And I feel like, shoot, if I had to pick one, it'll be this year because I just got increasingly better this year. Probably route running, but I feel like my hands are elite. I feel like my feel for the game is elite, but I'm [going to] have to say the route running."

Tyson's Route-Running Ability

"Yeah, I feel like I'm a very quick player," Tyson stated. "I can. I'm a little twitched up is what Hines Ward would say. But yeah, I feel like I can win on my feet in various ways and I can set up defenders and win with my feet."

"I just want to snap off every route in as many yards as possible," Tyson continued. "So, if I'm running a dig and I'm breaking at 10 yards, I want to be under 5. That's how I kind of do it. If I'm running it out at 10 yards, I want to be under 5, really more like 3, to be honest with you. So that's how I do it."

Overall Thoughts

Tyson's skill set, paired with his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame, makes him one of the most compelling receiver prospects in this year's draft class. However, injuries have followed him throughout his collegiate career.

Kansas City has several needs to address with its first-round pick, and depending on how the board unfolds, Tyson could be an option for the Chiefs at No. 9.