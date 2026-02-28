What Makai Lemon Thinks About His Chiefs Fit

Unlike last year's draft class, the 2026 NFL Draft provides a plethora of options at the wide receiver position, especially in the early rounds. There could be five or six wideouts taken in the first round, illustrating the potential ceiling for this year's class.

One of those receivers who is expected to be taken off the board on the first night of the draft is USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound wideout covered several topics, including his fit with specific teams and what he offers on the field.

Watch Lemon Speak from the Combine

Lemon's Visit with Kansas City

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I have," Lemon answered if he had visited with the Chiefs. "It went well. Great organization. Great players that come out of that program. It would definitely be a blessing to be around them guys again. It’d be cool. Any team that I meet with, it’s a huge blessing to be around those guys. [Patrick] Mahomes is a great player. So, to be around him would be cool."

What Makes Lemon Dangerous

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Probably the things I can do after the catch," Lemon said. "I can turn a 2-, 3-yard route into a big gain, even possibly a touchdown. And then just my blocking. The way I can impact the team without the ball in my hands."

Is Lemon is the Best Wide Receiver in the Draft?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, definitely. That’s the type of mentality you got to have," Lemon told reporters on Friday. "Anywhere you go, you got to think you the best and dominate. Anywhere I go on the field, I’m going to dominate. No matter if I’m inside, outside, no matter where I’m at, I’m going to do my best to that. And if you put me on the field anywhere, you going to see that."

Overall Thoughts

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Chiefs could be in the market for a receiver in the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but with the No. 9 pick, Kansas City needs to be extremely selective if it invests the pick at that position. Carnell Tate should be the only receiver the Chiefs should consider drafting, if he is available.

Lemon possesses elite traits, but his stature is a concern for teams that are selecting within the top 15. Not to mention, speed is a trait that does not necessarily translate to success, especially for smaller receivers. As good as Lemon is, Kansas City should have options at the other positions higher up on their draft board.