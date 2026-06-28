Will Nick Bolton Be One of the Chiefs' Top 10 Best Players in 2026?

There's no doubt that Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton is one of the team's most important players, but is he one of KC's best?

That distinction may seem somewhat convoluted, but it matters for the sake of evaluating where Bolton fits for the 2026 Chiefs. As we continue to rank the top 25 Chiefs for the upcoming season here on Chiefs On SI, Bolton lands outside of KC's top 10, coming in at No. 13 on our list.

Why Nick Bolton Is So Important

Again, if this exercise were about ranking the most important Chiefs, Bolton would likely land quite a bit higher. He took the second-most snaps of any Chiefs defender in 2025, just behind Chamarri Conner (who ranked No. 18 on our top 25 list) and ahead of Drue Tranquill (No. 16). Bolton wears the green dot on defense, meaning his helmet has the speaker to receive play calls from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who then trusts Bolton to relay the call to the rest of the defense.

This is also an important year for Bolton in regards to the financial side of football.

Bolton signed a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed in March 2025. With the structure of that contract, Bolton's cap hit in '25 was just $6.5 million. This year, his cap hit balloons to $19.25 million.

In 2027, Bolton has another $19.25 million cap hit, but his base salary is not guaranteed, meaning KC could part ways with Bolton after this season and save $15 million in cap space in 2027. Alternatively, the Chiefs and Bolton could return to the negotiation table again after this season to work out an extension to keep Bolton in KC for years to come.

Bolton's Strengths and Weaknesses

Bolton is a clear favorite of Spagnuolo, and there's no doubting his elite processing and relaying ability. When Spagnuolo heaps praise on Bolton — like calling him "our Patrick Mahomes" on the defensive side of the ball — I have no doubt that Spagnuolo means it.

"He is one of the top, most cerebral players I’ve ever coached," Spagnuolo told SI in early 2025. "A Mike linebacker needs to make the other 10 guys around him better. I’m not sure we can do the things we do without Nick."

Bolton's other key strength comes with his ability to defend the run. Take it from your own eye test or from Bolton's Pro Football Focus run defense grade (85.2, 10th out of 88 qualifying linebackers in 2025), but Bolton often plays his best football when he's able to thunder downhill to close a gap on an opposing running back.

On the other hand, Bolton's shortcomings are often as evident as his strengths. Bolton doesn't have the sideline-to-sideline speed or elite quickness needed to be a modern space-eraser and high-level coverage linebacker.

What Happens If Bolton Gets Hurt?

When Bolton missed nine games in 2023, the Chiefs relied on Tranquill to be the new signal-caller of the defense, and the unit did not take an obvious step back in Bolton's absence. Even in his age-31 season, it's fair to assume that Tranquill — entering his fourth year in Spagnuolo's defense — would take that role again if Bolton misses time.

Behind Bolton and Tranquill, the Chiefs' linebacker room is filled with unknowns.

Second-year fifth-round pick Jeffrey Bassa barely saw the field in his rookie season, but he'd likely have to play if Tranquill moved into Bolton's role, while second-year undrafted free agent Cooper McDonald might be in the Mike/Sam linebacker mix, but he played just a handful more snaps than Bassa in '25. Jack Cochrane has seen brief defensive opportunity across his four years in KC, but his roster spot has been earned by his ability to be a core special teams player for Dave Toub's unit.

Why We Ranked Bolton Here

Conversations about Bolton can be fraught, thanks in large part to his unwavering support from his defensive coordinator. Add in the context of his collegiate career as a Missouri Tiger; college football fans from both sides of the state line had opinions about Bolton well before he was a Chief.

Ultimately, in my rankings, players No. 10 through 13 were extremely close, but I couldn't put Bolton above higher-ceiling players who ultimately filled out my top 10.

Especially in this upcoming season where he carries a significant salary cap hit, Bolton must raise the floor of the defense by keeping his teammates on the right track as Spagnuolo's unit enters a new era.

Just this offseason, the Chiefs parted ways with key cornerbacks (Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson), a safety (Bryan Cook), defensive linemen (Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu) and a linebacker (Leo Chenal), while keeping Bolton at the heart of the defense. This year, Bolton and the Chiefs will determine if those were the right decisions.

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