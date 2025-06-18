Original Chiefs Mascot Retiring After 35 Years
On National Mascot Day 2025, the NFL is unfortunately losing their longest-tenured mascot.
Dan Meers, who's worked for the Kansas City Chiefs for the past 35 years as the original KC Wolf and as unofficial "Director of Shenanigans", is officially hanging up the suit. Not only was he the longest-tenured mascot in the league, but by a considerable margin as well (12 years).
Meers joined the franchise all the way back in 1990, just after the Chiefs introduced the KC Wolf the year prior. Over his 35-year span, he appeared in 307 total regular-season and Playoff games. If you include additional appearances such as preseason games, the number goes up to 375. This includes all 5 Super Bowls during the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era.
"Dan Meers has been the heart and soul behind KC Wolf for 35 years," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told reporters in a statement on Tuesday. "Since joining the organization in 1990, Dan helped establish KC Wolf not only as a source of energy and enthusiasm on gamedays, but as a symbol of pride and passion for all of Chiefs Kingdom. He ensured that his alter ego brought joy to people young and old, and his deep connection to the Kansas City community has made him a beloved figure to generations of Chiefs fans."
Meers started as Truman the Tiger, Missouri's mascot, for all four years. Later on, he joined the St. Louis Cardinals as Fredbird in the MLB before making the switch to the Chiefs and the NFL.
Per the Chiefs, the KC Wolf was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame back in 2006, making him the first NFL Mascot to earn the honor.
"To say I'm a blessed man is an understatement. For the past 35 years I've had my dream job. I've worked for the team I love, in the city I love, with the people I love. After all these years I certainly hope Chiefs Kingdom knows just how much I love and appreciate them. I have memories and stories that will last me a lifetime," Meers said in a statement. "I especially want to thank my family, the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and the greatest fans in the world for all the love, support, and laughs we've shared over the past 35 years. I'm truly a blessed, blessed man!"
