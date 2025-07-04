Patrick Mahomes Ranks Among Greatest Quarterbacks Ever
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold back in 2017. With the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Little did they know at the time that Mahomes would turn into the best quarterback the franchise has ever seen, as well as enter the conversation for being the best quarterback ever.
Mahomes has secured two MVP awards since his debut and has helped the Chiefs secure three Super Bowl championships. Since Mahomes became the franchise's full-time starting quarterback, Kansas City hasn't finished in less than first place in the AFC West division. The franchise is going for its tenth straight division title in 2025.
Having a player like Mahomes on the roster only boosts the confidence of the entire team. Knowing how special Mahomes has been for the Chiefs and the game of football, it's easy to see that Mahomes is on the trajectory of becoming one of, if not the greatest, quarterback of all time.
That being said, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo ranked the Top 30 greatest quarterbacks of all time. The list features the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and Peyton Manning. A familiar face to Chiefs Kingdom was featured on the list as well, as Mahomes ranked seventh on DeArdo's rankings.
"One of just two active players on this list, Mahomes is more than deserving of his top-10 position. The 29-year-old is already a two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP. He has an astonishing 106-27 record as the Chiefs' starting quarterback that includes a 17-4 postseason mark. Mahomes' five Super Bowl starts is tied with John Elway for the second-most in history," DeArdo wrote.
The players ranked above Mahomes are as follows: John Elway, Johnny Unitas, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and, of course, Tom Brady. Mahomes still has many playing years ahead, and seeing that he's already in the Top 10 of these rankings, who knows where he'll finish when his career is all said and done?
The Chiefs are in pursuit of headlining their fourth straight Super Bowl this season, which would make them the second franchise to ever reach that feat. Coming off the Super Bowl LIX loss, the Chiefs are banking on a good season to raise their spirits.
