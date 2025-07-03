Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Gives Credit Where Credit is Due
Back in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the tenth overall pick in that year's draft. Since sitting for one season and getting the reins as a full-time starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has blossomed into a huge reason for the Chiefs' success.
Since donning a Chiefs uniform, Mahomes has won two MVP awards and has helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowl championships. Also, the AFC West division has been the Chiefs' division to lose since Mahomes has been the starting quarterback, as the franchise looks to claim its tenth straight division crown.
While many often think about Mahomes being the sole reason for the franchise's success, the success runs deeper than just the quarterback. The Chiefs have fought against adversity and doubt for years, and even then, they have all banded together to lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year.
That being said, Mahomes recently joined T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert on Sidekicks Conversations to discuss several things. When Sievert asked Mahomes to take him behind the scenes of the Chiefs' success, he had a very clear answer as to where the success stems from.
"It starts with Coach Reid," Mahomes told Sievert. "It starts with the organization that we're in, and he has a standard that every single day you're coming there to get better or get worse. And I think we hold each other to that standard."
"There's a belief, whenever you start winning, whenever you start having success, you believe in each other. And I think that's something that's extremely important, is that we have a belief in each other that we're going to find a way to win, no matter how the game is going, the outcome will always be in our favor."
Coach Reid has instilled the winning belief in his players, and it has only shown over their past years. Arguably, the best head coach in the National Football League being in the ear of the best quarterback in the National Football League is a dangerous thought, making all the more sense for the Chiefs' success.
Without Coach Reid, this Chiefs franchise wouldn't see the mountain top as consistently as they do.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the KC Wolf when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.