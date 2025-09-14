Seriously, (Virtually) No One Believes in the Chiefs vs. Eagles
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the Week 2 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was hailed as one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year. It would be a rematch of the last championship bout, Super Bowl LIX, giving the Chiefs a chance to avenge their 40-22 blowout loss and the Eagles an opportunity to prove they too could build a modern dynasty.
Some of that excitement has deflated since the offseason. Kansas City will be without its top two wide receivers, as Rashee Rice enters the second game of his six-week suspension, and Xavier Worthy was recently ruled out due to his dislocated shoulder. Neither team looked like the powerhouse they were last year in Week 1, either.
The Chiefs took a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil to open their season, while the Eagles skated by against the Dallas Cowboys in a narrow 24-20 victory with under 150 passing yards. Now, both sides will be looking to answer the glaring question marks that popped up in Week 1 and further expose their opponent.
Chiefs are major underdogs in Week 2
FanDuel actually gave the Kansas City Chiefs the benefit of the doubt in their rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. They've been listed at -102 on the moneyline and given just 1.5 points on the spread, despite being down both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. That's a more favorable outlook than others are giving Patrick Mahomes and Company.
Four out of five of NFL.com's editors picked the Eagles in Week 2, with an average margin of victory of 3.5. One analyst is riding with the Chiefs, though, Brooke Cersosimo:
"On paper, the Chiefs might have very few advantages over the Eagles — quarterback and run defense, among them — but there are several historical aspects I'm leaning into with this pick:
-The Chiefs have never started 0-2 in the Mahomes era.
-Mahomes has never lost three straight games in his NFL career (including playoffs).
-Mahomes is 4-0 in his career following back-to-back losses (including playoffs).
-Mahomes is 19-4 in the game after a loss in his career
I could be completely wrong, but I'm willing to die on the Mahomes hill for a while longer."
Mahomes might have history on his side, but the present tells a different story. The Chiefs come into this rematch with a defense that looked lifeless in Week 1, a depleted receiving corps, and a nonexistent run game. If Mahomes is to get this one, he'll have to tap into his two-time MVP form. If anyone can do it, it's him.
