Previewing Intriguing Chiefs Player Props vs. Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming into a crucial matchup in Week 2. Not only do they need to correct course after suffering a discouraging defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in their 2025 NFL season opener, but they have a chance to avenge their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Kansas City is looking to acquire a different identity this year than in the past two campaigns; at least, they need to find one. Their defense has taken some significant steps back, and the ground game looked pitiful against the Chargers. They had to lean on quarterback Patrick Mahomes to practically single-handedly will them to a win in Brazil.
With the wide receiver corps depleted due to Rashee Rice's suspension and Xavier Worthy's shoulder injury, Mahomes might have a heavier load than ever before, trying to lead this team back to the top of the AFC once again. He'll have to conjure up some incredible heroics in Week 2 if the Chiefs are to stand a chance against the Eagles.
Chiefs' player props vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 235.5 passing yards
In Week 1, Patrick Mahomes was able to throw for 258 yards against a solid Los Angeles Chargers' defense. Most of it was borne out of necessity, as the Kansas City Chiefs struggled heavily to move the ball on the ground. Mahomes was also their leading rusher with 57 yards, compared to Isiah Pacheco's 25 and Kareem Hunt's 16.
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold Dak Prescott to just 188 passing yards, although some deflating drops from CeeDee Lamb contributed to that majorly. Kansas City will likely need to lean on Mahomes and his arm to stay in this game. How effective he'll be is a different question, though.
2. Isiah Pacheco over/under 33.5 rushing yards
FanDuel doesn't have high hopes that Isiah Pacheco can have a bounce-back game against a stout Eagles run defense. While Philadelphia gave up two touchdowns to Javonte Williams, they only allowed him to gain 54 yards on 15 carries.
Pacheco was practically taken out of the offense after the Chiefs went down early to the Chargers. Kareem Hunt handled the bulk of the third-down snaps in Week 1, and Pacheco was a non-factor in the passing game, too. He could certainly see more success after a severely disappointing debut, but his production could rely heavily on Kansas City keeping this one close throughout the contest.
3. N/A Chiefs receiving props
Xavier Worthy surprisingly returned to practice for the Chiefs on Thursday, September 11. It appears that his dislocated shoulder didn't require immediate surgery. He's currently listed as questionable on ESPN's injury report, alongside rookie wideout Jalen Royals, who's dealing with knee tendinitis. It'll be difficult to predict how Kansas City's target share will shape up without knowing who will be lining up for them on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to follow along with all of the Chiefs' player props throughout the season.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on these props when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.