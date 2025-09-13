Arrowhead Report

Previewing Intriguing Chiefs Player Props vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to right the ship offensively against the Philadelphia Eagles after a disappointing outing in their 2025 NFL season opener.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and other teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming into a crucial matchup in Week 2. Not only do they need to correct course after suffering a discouraging defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in their 2025 NFL season opener, but they have a chance to avenge their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Kansas City is looking to acquire a different identity this year than in the past two campaigns; at least, they need to find one. Their defense has taken some significant steps back, and the ground game looked pitiful against the Chargers. They had to lean on quarterback Patrick Mahomes to practically single-handedly will them to a win in Brazil.

With the wide receiver corps depleted due to Rashee Rice's suspension and Xavier Worthy's shoulder injury, Mahomes might have a heavier load than ever before, trying to lead this team back to the top of the AFC once again. He'll have to conjure up some incredible heroics in Week 2 if the Chiefs are to stand a chance against the Eagles.

Chiefs' player props vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, NFL, Patrick Mahomes
Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 235.5 passing yards

In Week 1, Patrick Mahomes was able to throw for 258 yards against a solid Los Angeles Chargers' defense. Most of it was borne out of necessity, as the Kansas City Chiefs struggled heavily to move the ball on the ground. Mahomes was also their leading rusher with 57 yards, compared to Isiah Pacheco's 25 and Kareem Hunt's 16.

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold Dak Prescott to just 188 passing yards, although some deflating drops from CeeDee Lamb contributed to that majorly. Kansas City will likely need to lean on Mahomes and his arm to stay in this game. How effective he'll be is a different question, though.

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Isiah Pacheco, Da'Shawn Hand, NFL
Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (91) in the first quarter during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

2. Isiah Pacheco over/under 33.5 rushing yards

FanDuel doesn't have high hopes that Isiah Pacheco can have a bounce-back game against a stout Eagles run defense. While Philadelphia gave up two touchdowns to Javonte Williams, they only allowed him to gain 54 yards on 15 carries.

Pacheco was practically taken out of the offense after the Chiefs went down early to the Chargers. Kareem Hunt handled the bulk of the third-down snaps in Week 1, and Pacheco was a non-factor in the passing game, too. He could certainly see more success after a severely disappointing debut, but his production could rely heavily on Kansas City keeping this one close throughout the contest.

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Marquise Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, training camp
Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (5) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) walk down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. N/A Chiefs receiving props

Xavier Worthy surprisingly returned to practice for the Chiefs on Thursday, September 11. It appears that his dislocated shoulder didn't require immediate surgery. He's currently listed as questionable on ESPN's injury report, alongside rookie wideout Jalen Royals, who's dealing with knee tendinitis. It'll be difficult to predict how Kansas City's target share will shape up without knowing who will be lining up for them on Sunday.

