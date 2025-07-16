Patrick Mahomes' "Fear Factor" Doubted by AFC Scout
The Kansas City Chiefs as a whole need to leave the 2024 campaign in the past, and for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he might believe that the most. While Mahomes didn't have a terrible season by any means, his 2024 success is being viewed as a down season compared to how he has performed in the past.
Mahomes played in 16 games last season and collected 3,928 passing yards in 392 completions and ranked seventh among quarterbacks in passing yards. The Chiefs didn't exactly have the most consistent offensive plan for Mahomes and company, which could have impacted how Mahomes played as a whole.
Going into his ninth year in the National Football League, Mahomes has only matured as a man and as a quarterback. While some believe that he could be a one-man wrecking crew for the Chiefs, Mahomes knows that he needs his teammates to succeed.
However, last season, Mahomes didn't send the ball down the field as often as others would like. His longest pass went for 54 yards, according to ESPN, which was the second-lowest longest pass in his career to this point.
Getting Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown back in the wide receiving room will only allow Mahomes to get back to his MVP form. His inability and lack of risk-throwing the deep ball have impacted the way Mahomes is viewed.
According to a recent ESPN article written by Jeremy Fowler, he revealed that one AFC scout has doubts about Mahomes, alluding to the fact that he isn't as scary as he used to be with the ball in his hands.
"An AFC scout noted that Mahomes 'probably doesn't have that same fear factor' from opponents that he had a few years ago, but also expects him to bounce back in 2025, with a healthier receiving corps and a rebuilt offensive line," Fowler wrote.
All it will take this season for Mahomes to return to form is having confidence in his teammates. The Chiefs have some of the best wide receivers in the game for the 2025 campaign, all of which looking to help Mahomes earn back the respect so many people have taken away from him this offseason.
