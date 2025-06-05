How Chiefs' Rashee Rice is Looking at OTAs
In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs lost WR Rashee Rice to an LCL injury back in Week 4 of the season. Rice wasn't able to return, although some speculated when the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl.
Now, heading into 2025, many in the Chiefs Kingdom are excited to get him back, as Rice has been working nonstop to be ready for Week 1 of this year.
Rice missed the first week of OTAs with an illness but returned this week and has looked in great shape. He received high praise from his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who seems ecstatic to get his top receiver back.
"I mean, he looks like Rashee (Rice)," Mahomes spoke with reporters. "Obviously, having the injury sucked, but happening so early in the season, he was back like, right when the offseason started. And so he was up here, working hard, extremely hard, and he was back home, working extremely hard. And so I'll throw him with him in Dallas a little bit, and then getting them back out here, and there's no limitation. He's out there playing. He's making plays on the football field. He's explosive. He looks fast. And I mean, you saw the start of last season, I think he can be one of the best receivers in the league."
The Chiefs' offensive coordinator Matt Nagy also echoed Mahomes' statements, re-enforcing the fact that while Rice may not be at full form just yet, his progress is only trending in the right direction.
"Yeah, he's looked good," Nagy told reporters of Rice. "He's come back strong. He's been working hard to get to this point. Reminds me of last year, where he was going into this part of the year, where the second year, he just looks like he (is trending up)."
If Rice continues to show out in OTAs, the rest of the league better beware. Now with Mahomes, Rice, and a fully broken-out Xavier Worthy, there's no telling how many points this offense can put up every week. Along with head coach Andy Reid's play-calling magic on the sidelines, this trio may take the No. 1 spot of all offenses in the upcoming season.
