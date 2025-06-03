Analyst Gives Insight on Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Offseason
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has had himself a quiet, interesting offseason. All eyes have been on the future Hall of Famer, no matter what he is doing or where he is. Kelce is a star, but his girlfriend Taylor Swift is a bigger one. She had a lot to do with Kelce feeling good and coming back for at least one more season with the Chiefs.
First, coming off the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he had a lot of questions to answer after that matchup. The questions came at him quietly about his retirement or returning for another season with the Chiefs. Kelce had to take his time and step away from the spotlight before making the decision whether he would return for one more season or not.
After taking his time and talking to his family, Kelce decided that he would come back for the 2025 season and go out there at least one more season and compete with his teammates. Kelce did it under one condition that he would come back and give it his all next season. If he did not commit to that, he would have retired after last season.
Kelce has gotten in great shape and is now with his teammates, getting ready for the start of the season, and is looking to have a way better year than he did last season. Kelce did struggle last season from the standpoint of what we are used to seeing from him year in and year out. But next season, we can see a much-improved Kelce.
ESPN NFL Analyst Jeremy Fowler talked about Kelce's offseason ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
“Yeah, Travis Kelce is looking a little svelte this offseason,” Fowler said. “He has told people close to him he has lost about 25 pounds. He got after it this offseason. He showed up to training camp and, through the season, a little heavier than he had been in the past. It was kind of a thing throughout the year.”
“People I’ve talked to didn’t expect it [the weight gain] to really affect his play all that much,” Fowler said. “They felt like he was still productive. But he’s in his mid-30s now, so this could be his last year. He’s in the final year of his contract in 2025. So, he wants to maximize his potential, and he’s changed things—he vowed to change it, and he did.”
