Physical Therapist's Review of Chiefs' Rice Offseason Recovery
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiving room last season was dealt a huge blow early into the 2024 campaign. Losing out on young wide receiver Rashee Rice after only four games played impacted how the Chiefs ran their offensive game plan.
The loss was heavily felt, as Rice put together a strong campaign a year prior, invoking high hopes from the Chiefs Kingdom going forward. The injury to his lower half eliminated Rice from action, but also a ton of speed the franchise could have used down the line.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided an optimistic update on the wide receiver in a recent press conference, revealing that Rice has been able to participate in Mahomes' offseason workouts held in Texas.
"Expectations are high. I mean, he looks really good, he's running routes, he's catching the football. When we get back into the actual OTA's how much he'll be able to do, but he's been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that," Mahomes said.
With a recent video dropped on X by the Chiefs' wide receiver, he looks to be able to move and run routes much like Mahomes attested to. According to physical therapy doctor Jeff Mueller's review of the video, he, too, has high hopes going into the new season revolving around Rice and his injury concerns.
"Zero concerns about Rashee Rice health-wise for week 1 this season. Movement looks phenomenal. My guess is he could probably play in a game today if he needed to," Mueller wrote.
With the return timeline for Rice unknown, it is optimistic to see videos such as this one if you're a Chiefs fan. Xavier Worthy held down the fort last year, but this offense is extra scary with a healthy Rice taking the field alongside Worthy.
While Rice might play a full season, either due to injury concerns or a possible suspension, whenever he does return to the field, he should be able to provide immediate relief.
As a rookie, Rice brought in 938 receiving yards in 79 receptions, while also scoring seven touchdowns and bringing in 44 first downs.
