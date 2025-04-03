Chiefs' Rashee Rice Sounds Off on Legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs could have used the talent that wide receiver Rashee Rice provides last season, but after four games into 2024, Rice was sidelined due to a knee injury that would require surgery.
After seeing what the Chiefs were able to do without Rice taking the field every day, the organization gets to take a deep breath, knowing he will most likely play more than four games this season. Per head coach Andy Reid, Rice should be ready to go for training camp this summer.
That being said, the Chiefs former 2023 second-round pick has much to bring to the offense when he is set to return to action. In his first season, he collected 79 receptions and went for 938 receiving yards. Who knows what's in store for year three in Kansas City for Rice?
Being on the sideline gives a man a ton of time to see what's in front of him, and for Rice, it isn't any different. In a recent interview published in Athleisure Mag, Rice chimed off on how much being a Chief means to him and the pride he has in donning the uniform.
"It means everything to me. I have the the best quarterback in the NFL, the best tight end, and the right guys around me," Rice said. "I also have the best coach... I love playing in KC because the city doesn't have an NBA team, so we are all they got to represent the city right now and I really enjoy that. We love that and continue to embrace that."
The Chiefs are going to need Rice in 2025, as he adds another skilled presence on the field for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to target. In fact, Rice has learned a lot from Mahomes and other Chief veteran's that have won championships for Kansas City.
"Playing with Pat and the rest of the guys has been amazing. They already had that championship mindset that I wanted to learn from. So, coming in, working and being able to be around them showed me I am capable of being a champion - all I have to do is follow their lead," Rice said.
Whether or not Rice will be suspended to start the season due to his off field trouble is still up in the air, as the NFL waits for all legal processes to play out before decision.
