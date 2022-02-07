Ranking the Chiefs’ Biggest Needs This Offseason

As the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason enters full swing, the team is coming off a disappointing end to a campaign that had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. With the closing of one window comes the opportunity to open another one, though, and general manager Brett Veach will have his work cut out for him over the next few months.

Not only do the Chiefs need to improve the roster they currently have, but they'll also likely lose quite a few players to free agency — either restricted or unrestricted. The championship-winning core of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones remains in place, but others such as Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark have unclear futures. With that in mind, let's dive into the Chiefs' biggest needs as of now.

Rankings are in ascending order, going from lowest priority among the top five to the most important.

5. Interior defensive line

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) reacts on the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Along the interior of the Chiefs' defensive line, major changes could be on the horizon. Not only is defensive tackle Jarran Reed set to hit the open market after signing a one-year deal with Kansas City a year ago, but longtime Chief Derrick Nnadi is also expected to become a free agent for the first time in his career. Reed's 2021 campaign got off to a bit of a rocky start but over time, his ability to collapse pockets and provide a bit of pass-rush juice was helpful for Steve Spagnuolo's defensive front. Nnadi is essentially a two-down player at his best, as he doesn't offer much value on passing downs. With that said, he's a terrific run defender and could be an underrated loss this offseason for the Chiefs.

As far as replacements go, the duo of Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders would project to step up should Nnadi and/or Reed depart. Wharton is undersized for an interior defensive lineman, so his rotational snap basis is likely the best role for him moving forward. Saunders has shown flashes in his still-young career, but he has yet to put everything together for an expanded stretch of time. Next season will be the final one of his rookie contract, so perhaps receiving more snaps could be the best thing for him. Regardless, Veach will be tasked with finding a way to maintain productivity next to Chris Jones.

4. Safety

This ranking is subject to change, as it revolves almost entirely around the Chiefs' ongoing situation with safety Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu is an All-Pro player who is without a doubt one of the best in the sport but his combination of age, production and expected contract value makes things very tricky. The Chiefs seem to be prioritizing left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.'s contract extension over Mathieu's so if the two sides can't come to an agreement after a while, safety could be even higher on this list. If Mathieu re-ups for a few more years, it could fall off the list altogether. For those reasons, it finds itself somewhat in the middle for now.

Mathieu isn't the only Chiefs safety that is a pending free agent. Armani Watts and Daniel Sorensen will have the chance to test the open market, too. Watts has played sparingly over the course of his rookie deal and when he has, the results have been a mixed bag. Sorensen struggled immensely in an expanded role this year and wasn't exactly a world-beater when demoted, either. Juan Thornhill is entering the final year of his initial pact with the Chiefs so if the cupboard is bare this offseason, it could look even worse a year from now. Again, a lot hinges on the outcome of Mathieu's free agency.

3. Cornerback

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) dances on the field during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have three in-house unrestricted free agent cornerbacks to keep an eye on this offseason and while Chris Lammons and Mike Hughes contributed in 2021, Charvarius Ward is the big fish here. Ward has battled inconsistency in the past but put together several impressive stretches of play this season in what was a contract year for him. His length, physicality and ability to contest throws downfield are all solid, and he looks forward to the challenge of guarding the opposing team's top wideout. Those traits matter to teams.

If Ward leaves and one or both of the others follows suit, Kansas City isn't totally doomed. Lammons is an Exclusive Rights Free Agent, so it makes sense for the Chiefs to bring him back. Deandre Baker will be in restricted free agency, and his market likely isn't going to be too expansive. L'Jarius Sneed is one of the better young defensive backs in football and Rashad Fenton had a mini-breakout campaign this year. The cornerback position won't require a complete cleaning of the house but if Ward signs elsewhere, Veach will be on the lookout for a starting-caliber replacement. Finding one of those for good value is much easier said than done.

2. Wide receiver

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) leaves the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Let's just be frank: The Chiefs sorely missed Sammy Watkins at times this season. After striking out on players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Josh Reynolds last offseason, Kansas City elected to run it back with the group it had and give Mecole Hardman the chance to emerge as wide receiver No. 2. That didn't exactly happen as planned, nor did Byron Pringle or Demarcus Robinson put together jaw-dropping seasons. Pringle had a career year, but his free agent market likely still isn't going to be too hot. Robinson regressed in several areas and is also a free agent. Hardman came on strong late in the year but still isn't a top-two option at the wide receiver position. Josh Gordon didn't pan out. The Chiefs need an infusion of talent.

Even if Pringle returns and combines with Hardman to form a trio with Tyreek Hill, Kansas City needs a buffer in between. An offseason acquisition — whether it be a free agent, a trade piece or a drafted rookie — should be the No. 2. Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were relied upon heavily in 2021 and both were banged up throughout the year. Not only does a quality tertiary target help them, but it also gives Mahomes another trusted weapon to throw to. Someone who can get consistent separation, be reliable and stay healthy could help the Chiefs' offense avoid some of the slumps it encountered this season. Kansas City doesn't have to break the bank by any means, but a thorough investment of some sort is necessary at wide receiver.

1. Defensive end

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) rallies the crowd during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In Veach's end-of-the-season press conference, he mentioned the Chiefs' defensive line multiple times. While the interior will require some attention without a doubt, the defensive end position is equally as important — if not more important. Alex Okafor is a free agent, Melvin Ingram's return is far from a guarantee and Frank Clark's isn't, either. Clark played better this season but with a jarringly expensive contract, Kansas City could create a great deal of salary cap space by cutting him. All of those factors could lead to not just one need, but two.

Mike Danna and Joshua Kaindoh are slated to return and are both young, but neither is an every-down defensive end as of right now. Danna is best suited in a rotational role and Kaindoh's rookie year was filled with injuries and being buried in the depth chart. It's reasonable to argue that Kansas City should acquire a veteran pass-rusher this offseason and spend a premium draft pick on another. Veach can't always be taken at his word (no general manager truly can) but he was adamant about the Chiefs' need to invest in the defensive line. That includes getting an EDGE or two.