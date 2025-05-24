NFL Insider Makes Massive Prediction for the Chiefs
After their shocking loss in the Super Bowl, Jeffri Chadiha believes the Chiefs are one of the few teams in the league that can dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles this upcoming season. The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the league and more than enough motivation to beat the Eagles.
"The Chiefs are always a safe pick when you're talking about teams that could contend for a championship. They've won three of the last six Super Bowls and they've played in five overall since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback in 2018. The Chiefs obviously weren't so fortunate this past February, when the Eagles blew them out on the sport's biggest stage, but that's another big reason they sit atop this list: Humiliation tends to be a useful motivator for most franchises, especially proud ones like Kansas City," Chadiha said.
"Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, for one, made it clear that he spurned retirement because he didn't want to go out like that. The Chiefs also know Mahomes is most dangerous when he has a chip on his shoulder. Furthermore, most of the usual cast of characters remain on this roster, as Kansas City was able to keep both middle linebacker Nick Bolton and Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith from escaping in free agency. (Bolton signed a multi-year extension, while Smith currently carries the franchise-tag designation.)"
The Chiefs are undoubtedly better than most teams in the league. However, their goal is to be the best, and to do so, they have to beat the best. Luckily for Kansas City, they will have multiple opportunities this upcoming season to prove they are still the best.
"Now comes the question that won't be answered until well into September: Have the Chiefs fixed the offensive line problems that plagued them throughout last season and ultimately killed them against an Eagles team that tormented Mahomes relentlessly in the Super Bowl? They signed former 49ers backup left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency and gambled on the health of OT prospect Josh Simmons -- who sustained a torn patellar tendon in his final season at Ohio State -- with their first-round pick. Head coach Andy Reid is praying one of those players can stabilize that position while last year's opening day starter at left tackle -- Kingsley Suamataia -- gets first crack at replacing All-Pro Joe Thuney at left guard," Chadiha said.
"There's a lot to like about Kansas City, including the fact that burgeoning star wide receiver Rashee Rice returns from injury and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones remains one of the most disruptive interior players in football. However, the Chiefs are not going to win another championship unless that O-line improves. Everything this team aspires to revolves around that.
