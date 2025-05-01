Former NFL GM’s Favorite Chiefs Draft Picks
The 2025 NFL Draft was a favorable one for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the front office was able to add new players who will hopefully see some type of role for the 2025 NFL campaign. The needs that the front office had to address were blunt and were so by Brett Veach.
This first round pick for the Chiefs was offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. While he was highly projected to become a Chief, it wasn't a signed deal until his name was read off at the podium. With the addition of Simmons, the offensive line should be in better shape than we last saw it.
So much so that former NFL general manager for the Tennessee Titans, Ran Carthon, joined Ryan Wilson of CBS to discuss his two favorite Chiefs draft picks, one of which includes Simmons.
"You get Josh Simmons, who is arguably the best tackle in this class, you get him at 32. Oh, okay, you got lucky, he was injured, we don't know how healthy he's going to be, alright, cool," Carthon said.
The other Chiefs draftee that stood out for Carthon was Kansas City's seventh-round pick up of running back Brashard Smith out of SMU.
"My next favorite pick in this class was Brashard Smith in the seventh round," Carthon said. "We're talking about a guy who is making the transition to running back and did it very well, he played his butt of this year. He's going to fill that Jet McKinnon-type role, and we know how valuable Jet McKinnon was to that offense when he came in and was that third-down guy."
"With Andy Reid and his creative mind, you have a running back slash wide receiver. I'm not comparing him to Christian McCaffrey, but you can use him in that same type of way."
The Chiefs started with offense and ended with offense. They are getting a quarterback protector for Patrick Mahomes who has only allowed one sack since 2023, and a player who can be Mahomes' legs when his age starts to catch up to him. All in all, the Chiefs draft class was stellar.
