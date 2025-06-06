Ranking the Chiefs' Trio of Offensive Weapons
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to have a much-improved offense next season. The Chiefs will look to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time, but their offense has to be way better than it was in 2024. The Chiefs' offense lacks the explosiveness that we have seen before.
A lot of factors went into the Chiefs' offense struggling, but next season, that all can change with the right players in positions to have the most success and help the team win games.
This team has the best play caller and head coach in the National Football League in Andy Reid. They also have the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes will play with a huge chip on his shoulder, just like everyone else who experienced that Super Bowl loss last season. Mahomes will look to get back on track after not playing his best football in 2024.
The good thing for Mahomes and the rest of the offense, they will be back with two key offensive weapons next season. The Chiefs will be getting back wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was injured last season. He was expected to be a huge part of the offense last season, and now we will get to see that this season and a much-needed receiver for Mahomes to get the ball to.
Isiah Pacheco will also be back at full strength next season. He was injured for most of the season in 2024 and then came back at the back end of the season, but did not look like himself. In 2025, he feels good and will be back to his form.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked his top offensive triplets for 2025 and here is where we ranked the Chiefs.
Triplets: Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice
Mahomes is a perennial MVP candidate, coming off his worst season with 3,928 yards and 26 passing touchdowns across 16 starts, while Pacheco and Rice combined for just 11 appearances. Pacheco ran for 935 yards and seven scores on 4.6 YPC in 2023 but averaged only 3.7 YPC last year. Rice had a blistering 24 catches and 288 yards through three games before tearing his ACL in Week 4.
