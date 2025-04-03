REPORT: Chiefs to Use the Draft to Solidify Position of Need
The Kansas City Chiefs have performed well enough over most of the last five seasons that it was difficult to find many chinks in their armor. After appearing in five of the previous six Super Bowls, there is no denying that the Chiefs are the cream of the National Football League's crop.
However, just like two consecutive Super Bowl championships can allow organizations to overlook roster issues, a blowout loss in a Super Bowl can do the opposite. The Chiefs find themselves in the latter situation, as their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles exposed nearly every Chiefs' issue.
Seemingly every flaw the Chiefs had this past season was highlighted in their loss to the Eagles. The Chiefs got off to a slow start, could not run the ball, and poor play from their offensive line led to arguably their worst performance in recent memory.
Their embarrassing performance has made finding better protection for Mahomes, the Chiefs' top offseason priority. While the Chiefs need help at other positions, games are won and lost along the offensive and defensive lines, as the Chiefs learned the hard way in the Super Bowl.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft for the first two rounds. Sheath believes the Chiefs will select offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon. Sheath noted how badly the Chiefs need help along their offensive line.
"The Kansas City Chiefs have taken chances with their offensive line in recent years, and you can’t really argue with the results. That being said, they’ll be all too aware that they’ve now lost two recent Super Bowls due to offensive-line issues," Sheath said.
"With a younger receiving corps starting to take shape, the Chiefs have to finally invest in protecting Patrick Mahomes if they’re to continue competing for titles. The team also has needs on defense, but there isn’t anywhere else to look but the offensive line here. A first-team All-American in 2024, Josh Conerly Jr. allowed just nine total pressures in 2024 as Oregon earned the No. 1 seed with an unbeaten regular season."
The Chiefs still have plenty of work to do on their offensive line as they must do all they can to protect their star quarterback.
