Reporter Drops Encouraging Take On Chiefs’ Offense for 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense was good enough last season to keep them in games, but when looking at how the franchise has played on offense since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback, last season was a down year.
Kansas City won several one-score games, which proved that its offense wasn't as explosive as it had been. The defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, was a major reason for the Chiefs' success last season, and yet it got overlooked when discussing their 2024 success.
Going into the new season, however, the Chiefs have a ton of expectations riding on their offense. With Rashee Rice returning from injury, a revamped offensive line, and a drive to get back to the playoffs, Kansas City might be the most difficult franchise to take down in the AFC.
Rice's absence was felt last season. Through four games, he collected 288 receiving yards and was on pace to be one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. Due to his injury, rookie Xavier Worthy became the franchise's main wide receiving option. While Worthy wasn't terrible, he didn't play at the same level as Rice.
That being said, with a year of experience under Worthy's belt, Rice returning, and the Chiefs resigning Hollywood Brown, the offense should be feared way more this season than it was last year. According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, that's exactly the case for Kansas City.
"I know that there is a lot of smoke out there about the Chiefs and how long they're going to last. Is the winning going to stop? Well, they're going to be more equipped on offense this year than last year for sure," Fowler said on SportsCenter.
Keep in mind that the Chiefs added to the offense through both the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency, meaning that they aren't the same team as they were last year. Their winning culture will remain the same, but when it comes to the amount of threats they have on offense now, it is major.
With high expectations for Mahomes and his wide receivers, the Chiefs will look to win the AFC West for the tenth straight season, further proving their dominance.
