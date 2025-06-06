Returning AFC West Player the Chiefs Must Be Prepared For
The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West seemingly with ease in 2024, collecting an overall regular season record of 15-2. However, the days of the Chiefs' easy streak against the division could be over, especially following all that their rivals have done in the offseason.
Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos had winning records last season, which already makes the division more competitive. But, when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders, they could be the underdog story that runs its way through the division.
The Raiders added a new head coach, a new quarterback, and a new general manager, as well as several pieces in free agency. The Chiefs play the Raiders twice in 2025, once near the beginning of the season and to conclude, the two franchises will have their scouting reports done well.
That being said, one Raiders player stands out among the rest, and he wasn't even an addition this offseason, and that's Malcolm Koonce. Koonce had a strong 2023 campaign, but an injury held him back all of last season. Set to return to the Raiders' defensive line alongside Maxx Crosby, the Chiefs-Raiders matchups will be competitive once again in 2025.
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan's ranking of potential AFC under-the-radar stars in 2025, Koonce is one to watch as we enter the new year.
"Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL, but is back on the field for offseason workouts. The last time we saw the 2021 third-round pick, he piled up eight sacks in 17 games (11 starts) during the 2023 season," Sullivan wrote.
"If Koonce can return to form, he'll be an extremely valuable addition for the Raiders' pass rush. Playing opposite of Maxx Crosby should also open up more lanes to the quarterback for Koonce as well."
The last time the Chiefs saw Koonce was on Christmas Day in 2023, where he collected three sacks of Patrick Mahomes and had six total tackles. While Koonce might have some "ring rust", he is easily a player who could be a thorn in the side of Kansas City.
On paper, the AFC West will be more competitive, but it's still the Chiefs' division to lose.
