Should the Chiefs Consider Adding Any Remaining FAs?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League are getting closer to the beginning of the 2025 campaign. With training camp right around the corner for the Chiefs, a 90-man roster is still permitted until the start of the season.
"NFL teams begin training camp with a maximum of 90 players. By the start of the season, teams need to trim that group to 53 for the active roster," NFL.com's Keith Jennings wrote.
As it currently stands, the Chiefs have 89 men on their roster ahead of training camp. Now that number will decrease, and decrease a ton, but perhaps there is still a missing piece to the puzzle left out of this Chiefs roster construction.
There are a ton of free agents who are still available, and some who have a legitimate chance at landing on a professional roster before the season begins. That being said, are there any current free agents that the Chiefs should look to add before the season begins?
It has to be noted that the Chiefs don't have the most money to spend, so a big name and a large contract would be difficult for the front office to get done, unless they decide to cut ties with current roster members. Compared to the rest of the league, the Chiefs hold 29th in cap space available, with just over $11 million.
One option the Chiefs could consider is veteran defensive end/OLB Za'Darius Smith. While Smith has made his hopes clear of staying with the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs could use the extra depth on the defensive side of the ball. Smith made $11.5 million last season and would have to take a pay cut if he wanted to play in Kansas City.
Depending on how the linebacker room performs the remainder of the offseason, the front office could also be on the lookout to add a piece to the mix. There are a ton of relatively inexpensive options the Chiefs could consider if additional depth is on their radar.
The offensive line was the Chiefs' main concern this season, but with the additions made, perhaps it's better for Kansas City to see what it has before going out and signing extra talent. If they had more money to work with, more would be an option.
