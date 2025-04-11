SI Draft Trade for The Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers at making NFL Draft trades to take the player they want. We have seen that from the Chiefs from time to time and in recent years. If the Chiefs have a certain player on the board they want, and they know they can move up to get him, they will make that trade. And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they will do that if they need to.
The Chiefs are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft looking to improve their roster like they have in recent years. This draft will be one of the most important drafts in their franchise's history. For one, they are coming off a Super Bowl loss. Two, they struggled in many areas last season that still need to be addressed. And third, they lost a lot of key players in free agency this offseason.
The one thing that the Chiefs have for them is that they have been able to find good players that fit their team and have had a major impact in recent drafts. Those players have come from different rounds of the draft as well.
Nothing is out of the picture in the draft for the Chiefs, and they will have their final draft board up soon with all the players they want to go after. If a trade is needed, they will do so.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has the Chiefs making a massive draft trade. He has the Chiefs trading from pick No. 31 to pick No. 21 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chiefs will receive pick No. 21 and pick No. 185 and the Steelers with get pick No. 31 and pick No. 66.
Verderame has the Chiefs taking defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss with the 21st pick.
"Kansas City has a history of moving around the draft board under general manager Brett Veach, and the AFC champs move up 10 slots to land Nolen out of Ole Miss. Nolen stands 6'4" and 296 pounds, and can play both inside with the occasional move outside. He was an All-American last season with 6.5 sacks, giving him 10.5 over the past two campaigns," said Verderame.
Many have the Chiefs taking Nolen and with Nolen climbing draft boards, the Chiefs might have to trade up to make sure they secure on of the best defensive players in the draft.
