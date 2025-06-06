SI Insider Sounds Off on Chiefs Rookie Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to improve one main position group on their offense, and that was their offensive line. The Chiefs didn't have a good offensive line last season, and it was one of the reasons why the Chiefs' offense could not be explosive like they wanted to. The Chiefs also allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get sacked the most he has been in his entire career in 2024.
Heading into the offseason, that was the Chiefs' main focus. The Chiefs had to make sure that they addressed the offensive line this offseason because next season, they not only want to get back to the Super Bowl, but they want to win it. The Chiefs with the same offensive line would not have gotten there in 2025.
But now that the Chiefs have addressed the offensive line, they have a better chance to do so. First, the Chiefs went after left tackle Jaylon Moore, who has a lot of talent and learned from one of the best left tackles in the history of the National Football League. Now Moore comes to Kansas City looking to show that he can be a starter for the Chiefs and be a good protector for Mahomes.
The Chiefs also went after an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They picked Josh Simmons from Ohio State with the last pick in the first round. Simmons is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 class, and the Chiefs were able to get him at the end of the first round is a huge win for the Chiefs.
Now the Chiefs are going to have to figure out who best fits their offensive line and gives them the best chance to have success on the offensive side of the ball.
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer gave his take on the Chiefs offensive line.
I’d be surprised if Josh Simmons, a wildly talented young tackle, is ready for Week 1. The Chiefs paid Jaylon Moore $15 million per year to come over from San Francisco to, at the very least, stopgap the left tackle spot, and I’d expect he’ll be out there in Week 1.
Also, Simmons’s high ceiling comes with a healthy amount of growth needed, which is the case with most offensive linemen coming into the NFL. He’ll lose some development time as he continues to work his way back from the ruptured patellar tendon he suffered last October, an injury considered more challenging to return from—particularly for a big man—than a torn ACL.
The most likely scenario is Moore at left tackle, Jawaan Taylor at right tackle and Simmons seeing playing time somewhere at some point, with Simmons at left tackle, Moore at right tackle and Taylor gone in 2026.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.