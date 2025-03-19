Chiefs' Skyy Moore Shows Off Offseason Progress
There is zero questioning how big of a year 2025 is for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore.
The Chiefs' second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 54 overall), Moore has not quite panned out for the Chiefs after their big expectations.
Now, Moore is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. He will need a big season to stick around with the Chiefs for long-term purposes, which means he will need to be at his very best entering a critical 2025 season -- his future with the Chiefs depends on it in every sense.
As such, it is far from a surprise to see Moore working hard in the offseason to hone in on his craft. A recent video of an offseason workout from Moore shows just how hard he is working, and how serious he is taking his situation entering the biggest offseason of his NFL career.
It of course will take more than an offseason workout for Moore to find his footing with the Chiefs which, to this point, has not happened yet. But for Moore to turn things around, it of course will have to start and stop with his work ethic and how badly he wants it.
Based off his workout, it is clear how serious Moore is taking the 2025 season. He likely knows all that goes into this next season, and his workout is clear evidence that he is working to improve his game after a tough first three seasons.
Moore also has to account for recent moves the Chiefs have made at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is the clear No. 1 receiver, they used a first-round pick on Xavier Worthy last season, and they brought Hollywood Brown back on a new deal this offseason.
The cards might be stacked against Moore entering 2025, but it at least appears he is not giving up on his hopes of being a core piece of the Chiefs' offense.
We will see next season just how much it all pays of for Moore -- and for the Chiefs, who would benefit greatly from him turning things around.
