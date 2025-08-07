Steve Spagnuolo Compares Nick Bolton to Former Pro-Bowl Linebacker
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the more underrated linebackers in the National Football League in Nick Bolton. The former second-round draft pick has been everything the Chiefs have wanted him to be, and they rewarded him with a three-year contract extension for his efforts these past four seasons.
Bolton has totaled more than 100 combined tackles in three of the four seasons he has played in the NFL, and it has been music to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's ears. Coach Spagnuolo knew his defense would remain stable when he found out Bolton signed the contract extension.
Going into his fifth season, Bolton is taking on more of a leadership role than he has in years past. Not only to the rookies on defense, but also a leader to everyone on the field. Coach Spagnuolo sang Bolton's praises earlier this season, calling him the anchor to the Chiefs' defense.
- “Yeah, he’s just about everything,” Spagnuolo said. “He’s Patrick Mahomes for us. I’ve said this before and we’re pretty multiple defensively, so if we don’t have that guy, it gets really challenging. You know, back when we didn’t know we were getting Nick – I had to in my mind, I was preparing, if we don’t have Nick, what do we do? It’s just not the same. So, thank God he’s here.”
Bolton's New Comparison
Following Wednesday's training camp practice, one in which the world saw former Pro-Bowl linebacker and head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce, alongside Coach Spagnuolo, Spags compared Bolton to his former New York Giants player.
- "Antonio and I have been close for a long time. I went in 07, when I went to New York with the Giants, he was the Mike linebacker. The present-day version of Antonio Pearce is Nick Bolton. Obviously, I'm looking at Antonio and what he's like now. He became a coach, all the way to being a head coach. He obviously had that when he was a player," Coach Spagnuolo said.
- "That's a nice thing to have when you're a defensive coordinator, a guy that's that cerebral. And I got a lot of respect for Antonio. I'm glad he came through. The guys are loving having them. He's giving them feedback from a player's standpoint, a coach's standpoint, a head coach's standpoint."
