Chiefs DC Spagnuolo Sounds Off on HC Andy Reid's Personality
The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed to have head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for as long as they have. The two have coached very well over their tenure together in Kansas City, bringing a slew of accolades to the franchise since putting on the headsets.
Even in an everyday job, if you've worked with a coworker long enough, you start to pick up on the tendencies of who they are as a human. The same goes for both coach Reid and coach Spagnuolo, as the two have always seemed to have a positive relationship and more so the upmost respect for one another.
In a recent interview conducted with Questions for Cancer Research, coach Spagnuolo was asked about how his relationship with coach Reid has evolved, primarily since the NFL world has seen his acting alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes in State Farm commercials.
"What I really like about it is people are seeing the personality that I see all the time," Spagnuolo said. "Andy and I are really close; we've known each other for 30 some odd years and are the same age. We get behind those doors, and we're like kids talking about things."
"He's got a personality that a lot of people don't see because the game of football is so serious, and it's the press conferences and all that. But, Andy is a funny man, he's the greatest person in the world."
Coach Reid made his personality shine in those commercials but as we've seen, he's more of a serious person when it comes to game time. From the first whistle to the last, coach Reid and Spagnuolo are all business, but, much like the rest of us, when they clock out for the day, they get to be themselves.
When asked about how long Spagnuolo believes coach Reid will keep coaching the Chiefs, Spagnuolo gave an uplifting response.
"If I was Andy, I'd go as long as Patrick Mahomes is there, right?" Spagnuolo chuckled. "Him and the rest of the guys make Andy and I feel a lot younger."
With the offseason moving in the forward direction, it's only a matter of time until we see what more coach Reid commercials come out to show us all his fabulous personality.
