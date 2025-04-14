Prediction Lands Chiefs Andy Reid's Future Replacement
The Kansas City Chiefs have been under head coach Andy Reid since the 2013 campaign, as he's led the franchise to several accolades, including three back to back to back trips to the Super Bowl. With rumors of his retirement coming sooner rather than later, coach Reid hasn't looked to miss a step.
He signed a contract extension to lead the team into the future, as he's under contract until the end of the decade. As Chiefs head coach, he's led the franchise to 143 wins and just 53 losses in 196 regular season games, a stretch that surpasses his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles in the win category.
However, one day, coach Reid will need to hang up the clipboard. With people already saying that he needs to retire due to his age, he continues to show that his football intelligence is far better as he continues to age. But one prediction has already predicted his successor in the future.
According to TWSN's Marissa Myers, former AFC West division rival Jon Gruden will eventually take over the reins for Reid, as he has recently been reported to want to return to the head coaching game.
"With Gruden, he and Reid are friends, knowing each other for 30-plus years when they worked together on the Green Bay Packers between 1992 to 1994. Reid would be able to know if it was Gruden taking over that the winning culture would be upheld, and that Gruden would continue the standard set by Reid due to their similar passion and love for the game, Myers wrote.
"Gruden knows the AFC West too from his time coaching the Raiders, and would overall be able to keep the Chiefs’ recent success consistent due to his experience as a head coach, and knowledge for the game as a whole. Having Reid retire would be a loss for the Chiefs, but Gruden as the replacement would provide the spark needed to keep the morale up for the future."
While it's unlikely that coach Reid would walk away from the franchise, given their current and continuous success, there is a world where successors have to be discussed. Whether Gruden is the answer for the future remains questionable, but it is a future possibility down the line.
