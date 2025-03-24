Why Steve Spagnuolo Was Relieved Chiefs Re-Signed Nick Bolton
Nick Bolton likely could’ve commanded more money as a top linebacker on the free-agent market. He could’ve even re-signed with the Chiefs after dipping his toes in the water. Instead, on the doorstep of free agency, he chose to return to the only NFL home he’s ever known.
“Speaking to my family and my agent, this makes the most sense,” Bolton told reporters on Thursday after agreeing to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. “Just how familiar I am already, having a scheme, having players around me that I'm comfortable with and just having people that believe in me.”
One person who believes in him is Steve Spagnuolo, who not only gets Bolton back but also adds veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton to his defensive depth chart in 2025.
Bolton mentioned how his defensive coordinator, head coach Andy Reid and linebackers coach Brendan Daly – even owner Clark Hunt – all wanted him back, and that meant a lot to the 24-year-old linebacker. Spagnuolo was sure to connect with Bolton when the contract materialized.
“It was kind of like a dad call,” Bolton said.
“He was out there in Miami, I believe, enjoying some downtime. I think Coach Reid got the coaches away for a little bit. So, he just gave me a call, and just said, ‘Yeah, just happy to start this weekend off the right way. We had a couple of conversations after the season ended, stuff like that. So, we didn't know how things were going to go, but there's a lot of gratitude and humility from both parties, from what we started at and what we got to. So, yeah, I'm super happy Spags gave me a call.”
Focused on executing Spagnuolo’s defense, Bolton said he didn’t think much about free agency because he knew teams wanted to see him rebound from an injury-plagued 2023 season. That year, an ankle injury sidelined him three games and a wrist surgery landed him on injured reserve for five more. But rebound he did, starting every game except the season finale when Reid rested his starters.
Bolton in 2024 posted his third career 100-tackle season and established career highs in sacks (three), quarterback hits (seven) and fumble recoveries (two). He couldn’t envision himself anywhere else but replacing the bad memories of Super Bowl LIX with better outcomes in Kansas City.
“They gave me a chance coming out of college,” said Bolton, the Chiefs’ second-round choice (58th overall) in the 2021 draft. “And then after that, they let me grow into myself and be the leader I wanted to be. So, I just kind of felt like that was the best decision for me and my family. We obviously have a great football team, a great chance to win. All those things play a part. That's the reason why I'm here.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.