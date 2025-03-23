Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Gives Advice to Draft Prospect
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to improve this offseason for the 2025 season. In many ways they have, but there are still some spots on the roster where they need players to come in and fill in the holes.
The Chiefs did not end last season the way they wanted to, but they will look to regroup, get better, and take on the new challenges next season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to come back stronger as well. He has an improved offensive line, his teammates know what he brings to the team, and he is a great leader both on and off the field. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Footbal League, and next season, he will look to get back to the big game and come out on top this time.
During past offseasons, we have seen Mahomes take some time and go to visit his alma mater, Texas Tech. He even took time during the season last year to go to one of their games.
Mahomes is giving advice to one running back prospect that will be coming out of the draft next month.
Texas Tech starting running back Tahj Brooks recently made an appearance on the Up and Adams Show and talked about the advice he is getting from Mahomes.
"His message was really just honing in on the details within summer workouts and within, if you're in a building, stay in the building. When you're outside the building, go have fun and just take time away from football," said Brooks. "But when you're in the building, it's straight work, trying to get better with your brother."
Who knows -- Brooks could even end up as a teammate of Mahomes if the Chiefs decide to draft him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Stout runner and workhorse who handled a whopping 633 touches for Texas Tech’s offense over the last two seasons. Brooks runs low to the ground with a powerful base and instant cut quickness to shake tacklers or elude them in tight quarters," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He can keep a run alive but doesn’t have the stride length or acceleration to create space and run away from a rally-hard defense, which could turn him into more of a try-hard grinder. He plays on third downs but hasn’t been all that explosive out of the backfield. Brooks’ productivity and ability to force missed tackles give him a chance to become an NFL backup."
