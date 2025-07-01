What A Top Offense For the Chiefs Would Look Like
Doubters will continue to doubt, and haters will continue to hate, but if that's the case, then winners will continue to win, and the Kansas City Chiefs are winners. Since the turn of the decade, the Chiefs have been the most dominant team in the National Football League.
The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl championships since 2020, and have become perennial contenders since. While the 2024 campaign didn't end the way the franchise had hoped, the Chiefs still possess a ton of upside as they look to punch their ticket back to the promised land in 2025.
Recently, Pro Football Network revealed its rankings of the best offenses the NFL has to offer going into the new season. The Chiefs fell out of the Top 10, placing 12th overall.
"The odds of Kansas City finishing much higher than this don’t seem too likely (an explosive Rashee Rice season could change some things), but that’s more because they don’t have the desire to, not because its ceiling is any different than some of the names sitting atop this list," PFN wrote.
Going into the new season, knowing the offense is being viewed as good, but not Top 10-worthy, what would a Top 10 offense look like in Kansas City? The answer is heavily dependent on how the offensive line performs, as that was a huge blunder area that led to their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
The likes of rookie Josh Simmons, Trey Smith, and Kingsley Suamataia are examples of players who need to have a great season to help push the Chiefs into the Top 10 offensively. With Simmons battling back from injury and all eyes on Suamataia, should they both perform well, it only benefits the Chiefs' chances to climb.
On the receiving side of the ball, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce are the contributors that will make or break the franchise as a Top 10 offense. So long as each of them stays healthy and sees improvement from 2024, without a doubt, the Chiefs would be a Top 10 offense.
Patrick Mahomes' performance is also a factor in this ranking process. Mahomes doesn't need to have an MVP season to help the Chiefs offense get the recognition it deserves. But, he does need to do his best to allow his receivers to thrive, something the franchise has been working on all offseason.
