Kelce Angry With Reid Again, but This Time for Good Reason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There wasn’t another heated sideline exchange this week, but Andy Reid said Travis Kelce was still angry with him.
The 13th-year veteran has seen his snap counts decrease each week this season. After playing in 84 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive plays in the season-opening loss to the Chargers, Kelce’s snap counts were 77 percent in the loss to Philadelphia, 74 percent in the win over the Giants and only 66 percent in Sunday’s victory against Baltimore.
“He gets mad at me,” Reid said Monday, noting that 66 percent is probably a target number for Kelce, “but it’s my responsibility to make sure that we don’t get too many reps in there, that we give him at least a blow here and there. He’d play every play if he had his choice.”
Team's oldest skill player
The team’s oldest player other than long-snapper James Winchester, the 35-year-old Kelce isn’t exactly getting mail from the AARP. So far this season, he has 182 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions.
He’s also routinely generating quality yards after the catch, and he averages 8.3 yards each time Patrick Mahomes targets him. That’s his best number in a season since it was 8.8 in 2022.
“I thought he really played well in both the run and pass game,” Reid said after watching tape of the Chiefs’ 37-20 win over Baltimore. “He looked strong all the way through. He’s in great shape right now. … That’s the important part. He came back, and he’d really trained hard and aggressive for this thing.
“He’s such a big part of it. Not only his effort, but the mentality he comes into these games with, he’s all-in all the time.”
Clutch catch
Kelce was all-in on a clutch reception late in the first half on Sunday. On second-and-10 from the Baltimore 40-yard line, the tight end lined up in the slot and fought through the center of the field to haul in a 15-yard catch. Mahomes, who delivered a perfect touch pass under pressure, explained what he saw after the game.
“The one to Trav was cover zero, and then it’s just about your guy winning a one-on-one,” said Mahomes, who drifted in the pocket on the play to give himself the split second he needed before Kyle Hamilton popped him as he threw. “And I will give my guys chances down the field. And Trav has shown for years that he can win those matchups.”
Winning that matchup set up an important Chiefs touchdown. Four plays later, Mahomes found Isiah Pacheco in the left flat for an 8-yard score, touchdown pass No. 250 in the quarterback’s regular-season career.
