Chiefs' Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Win Music Award
It has been one interesting offseason for Kansas City Chiefs star and face of the franchise player Travis Kelce. Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the history of the NFL, if not the best ever. Kelce will now look to give it one more go with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After the Chiefs Super Bowl LIX loss last month, the question for Kelce became simple: Would he retire? Kelce was coming off one of his worst performances of his career and did not have a good showing in a game his team needed him the most.
Kelce did not give an answer after the game but said he would think about it before making a decision on coming back in 2025 or not. Then, what made things interesting was that the Chiefs gave him a deadline for the most important decision in his Hall of Fame career.
But Kelce did not let it drag out to the deadline and now he is expected to be ready to roll with his Chiefs teammates for the 2025 season.
Kelce has been making his appearances on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce and has now been spotted spending time with his pop-star girlfriend Taylor Swift.
It was announced that Swift took home another award earlier this week, which Kelce had a lot to do with. It can be said that the award should go to Kelce as well.
Last summer coming off another Super Bowl win, Kelce joined girlfriend Swift on her "Eras Tour" in London.
That appearance by Kelce won Swift the iHeartRadio Favorite Surprise Guest for having Kelce in one of her shows.
"From the football field to the Eras Tour stage - Travis Kelce’s cameo was a touchdown! Congrats to Taylor Swift for winning Favorite Surprise Guest for bringing out Travis Kelce," said iHeartRadio on X/Twitter.
Now, Kelce will enjoy the rest of his offseason doing a lot of different things before coming back to football mode and getting ready for the 2025 season, which could be his final season of this career.
Kelce is coming back with only one thing in his mind, and that is winning another Super Bowl. Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and the best tight end of his time.
