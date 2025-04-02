Analyst Predicts Declining Season for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West division every year since 2016 and have added a slew of championships to their historic franchise. Going into the new season, the goal hasn't changed. The Chiefs want to win the division again and march their way through the NFL playoffs.
Last season, the Chiefs sat four games ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, and both teams made the playoffs. While the Chargers had to pack up early and head home, the Chiefs were once again back in the Super Bowl, fighting for history before coming up short to the Philadelphia Eagles.
A lot of buzz circulated about the Chiefs last season as they were victorious in several close games that could have easily gone the other way. While NFL fans have claimed the referees are "in the pocket" of the Chiefs, perhaps it is time to come to reality and see that Kansas City is hard to beat, and they've been hard to beat for nearly a decade.
Through free agency, the entirety of the AFC West division made additions to their rosters, looking to compete against the rest of the National Football League. Given the Chargers, who once again were just behind Kansas City in the standings, haven't added much to their roster through free agency, who's to say that the Chiefs won't be running away with the division once again?
All that being said, analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the Chiefs will not be victorious in more than 11 games this upcoming season, due to aging players and a predicted regression period for the franchise.
"Remember, they were 11-0 in one-score games. Like recovering fumbles, regression is coming," Cowherd said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "Even if they go 8-3, nobody goes 11-0 in one-score games. Also, they're still trying to figure out their offensive line, Joe Thuney left, their best offensive lineman."
"You know they're using somebody's backup at left tackle, they're an injury away on the O-Line from being a complete mess. They're also getting older in key spots," Cowherd said.
While the Chiefs strength in one score games last season was the reason they finished where they did, the franchise showed they can perform under pressure, primarily the defense. If they lose some of those one score games, which is very probable, that's not to say that the Chiefs don't finish with another strong season under their belt.
