How Mahomes and Lawrence Stack Up in QB Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars will go to battle tonight in Monday Night Football, meeting for the first time since 2023. Both franchises are looking to extend their winning streaks, but it's also a goal for each to put an end to the other's victory reign.
When looking at this matchup, the Chiefs are in a spot where if they lose, the uphill battle could begin once again. But if they win, they are right back into the mix for the AFC West division title. The Jaguars hold a 3-1 record going into the game, but haven't fared well against Kansas City for quite some time.
The Quarterback Showdown
Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence will both be in charge of the offensive side of things for each respective franchise, as the former first round picks look to cement themselves against one another. Going into the game, though, which quarterback has had a better year up to this point and could potentially have an extra edge over the other?
According to Pro Football Focus, Mahomes has been the better quarterback through the first four games of the campaign, ranking 13th by means of overall PFF grades with a minimum snap count of over 200.
On the other side of things, Lawrence ranks 19th overall, but would rank 26th overall if we were counting fewer snap counts. The Jaguars quarterback has had five touchdowns and four interceptions thrown thus far this season, which could be a major contributor to his overall placement.
PFF Breakdowns
Mahomes
So far this season, through 260 snaps played, Mahomes has earned an overall PFF grade of 72.4, with a passing grade of 66.8 and a rushing grade of 82.7. Going into the Monday Night showdown, the former two-time MVP still leads the Chiefs in rushing yards this season, which could be on display tonight.
Lawrence
So far this season, through 275 snaps played, Lawrence has earned an overall PFF grade of 63.1, with a passing grade of 62.4 and a rushing grade of 61.8. There are obvious things that Lawrence must fix if he and the Jaguars want to defeat the Chiefs, but Kansas City won't be so easy to take down, regardless of having homefield advantage.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is the Internet’s best and most thorough information source; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us what concerns you about Monday’s battle by visiting our Facebook page (here).