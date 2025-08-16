Updates on Chiefs' Rashee Rice's NFL Suspension
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is likely to be suspended by the NFL. Here's everything you need to know to keep up to speed.
One of the stories of the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs has been around whether, or rather, how long wide receiver Rashee Rice's NFL suspension will be, and when it will take place. Below is everything you need to know about the timeline of recent events surrounding his suspension.
- On July 17, Rice pled guilty, according to a release from the Dallas County District Attorney's office, to two third-degree felony charges: collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.
- Due to the plea, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given five years of probation.
- While some believed this would impact his involvement with the Chiefs this upcoming season, head coach Andy Reid revealed that they would proceed as normal with Rice in training camp, which they did.
- As of recently, reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Aug 14, Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Tuesday, Sept 30, in New York. Schefter would write, "This means that Rice now is likely to be able to play the first four weeks of this season before any potential discipline is imposed for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason."
Tom Pelissero gave some extra insight on the situation
- "My understanding is the NFL initially proposed a lengthy suspension, double-digit games for Rashee Rice," Pelissero said. "The players' union and Rashee Rice's attorney and agent argued for a much shorter suspension in part because there is no precedent for suspending someone for over half the season in a case like this."
- "There is still a possibility the sides could come together and agree to a settlement on a suspension that would allow Rice to be suspended at the start of the season. If not, then he would be eligible at least for those first three games."
- "Given the fact that not only the decision-making process, but potential appeals could extend that process into October or November if it goes before Judge Robinson. This is something that could potentially jeopardize his availability for the postseason. A lot to consider as this case moves forward."
