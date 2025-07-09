Who Is the Most Underrated Chiefs 2025 Draft Pick?
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a plan, and they executed it perfectly. General manager Brett Veach and company knew the importance of acing this year's draft, and they did exactly that, bringing in seven new players into the organization.
From the first round to the seventh round, the Chiefs made their picks count. The biggest star of the bunch is clearly offensive lineman Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' first-round selection out of Ohio State. But with Simmons taking a majority of the limelight, it begs the question, "Who is the most underrated draft selection for the Chiefs this year?"
Putting Simmons aside, we have six other players to work with: Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte, Nohl Williams, Jalen Royals, Jeffrey Bassa, and Brashard Smith. All of the players have a purpose on this team for the 2025 campaign, but let's break them down to see who the most underrated is.
Norman-Lott was the Chiefs second-round pick. With a projection of getting selected in the third or fourth round, the Chiefs' new defensive tackle is already beating the odds. While he has yet to sign his rookie contract, a case can be made that Norman-Lott is the Chiefs' most underrated draft pick.
Assuming that Norman-Lott will be used rotationally, he will have to shine through to live up to those second-round expectations.
Ashton Gillotte has a bright future ahead of him. The third-round pick from Louisville has an already established relationship with fellow Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis. However, Gillotte has a ton of abilities that could make him be viewed as underrated.
Depending on how often Gillotte is used on the field, his value could increase enormously with a good season in Kansas City.
Nohl Williams is one player who jumps off the board as an underrated talent. With the prospect grade of 6.17 and an evaluation as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter, Williams could be viewed as underrated. So long as he works through his early struggles, he should be fine in Steve Spagnuolo's defensive scheme.
Much like Simmons, Jalen Royals isn't underrated at this point in the offseason process. Earning high praise from Andy Reid and comparisons to Rashee Rice, Royals is expected to turn himself into a star.
Jeffrey Bassa on the other hand might be one of the most underrated players on the entire Chiefs roster, let alone the draft class. With experience playing at both linebacker and safety, Bassa provides much-needed versatility to the Chiefs franchise.
Brashard Smith is also climbing the ranks in the public eye. His experience at both wide receiver and running back should allow him to find a solid role in this Chiefs defense. Depending on his rise in this training camp, Chiefs Kingdom should fully expect Smith to make an impact for the Chiefs one way or another in 2025.
