WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Power Ranks the Kansas City Chiefs
The National Football League and the WWE are more alike than you think. The NFL has games featured on Mondays, Thurday's Fridays, and Sundays. Similarly, the WWE holds episodic shows on Mondays, Fridays, and some of their biggest events span over both Saturdays and Sundays.
Both generate millions of viewers and invoke emotions out of their fan bases. WWE superstar Seth Rollins has a love for both the wrestling world and the world of the NFL. Famously known as a fan of the Chicago Bears, Rollins has more ties to the NFL than some would believe.
Rollins came out during the 2025 NFL Draft to announce the Bears' second-round draft selection back in April, and while Kansas City Chiefs fans may not like Rollins or his fandom for the Bears, they will appreciate that he thinks highly of the franchise going into the 2025 campaign.
Filling in for Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins revealed his NFL Power Rankings for the new season. After revealing the Chiefs' AFC rival Buffalo Bills, as the fifth-ranked team in his rankings, Kansas City locked down the fourth place rank in Rollins' rankings.
"You might think they'd be a little bit higher as they were in the Super Bowl last year, but they're aging, except Patrick Mahomes, he's like 30 years old, he's invincible," Rollins said. "I don't know, I just feel like there's got to be at some point, you know, they can't always go to the Super Bowl. He's been to like what seven AFC Championships in a row or something?"
"Can you can you take a year off? Can you just chill for a minute, brother? Please take a break. You know, him and Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, they know how to win. Kelce is getting a little bit older. Not that he's any less effective. He seems to be able to get open at will, even at his age and experience level. Maybe it's the experience level. I don't know. Work smarter, not harder, I guess."
Rollins would reveal that the number one team in his power rankings would be, you guessed it, the Chicago Bears. The Bears have a lot to prove before they sit atop the NFL mountain again.
