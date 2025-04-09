Chiefs' Xavier Worthy, Ex-Fiancé Drop Legal Cases
TMZ reported on Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and his ex-fiancé have put their legal battle aside after reaching a mutual agreement to do so.
According to TMZ, the two parties have agreed to waive off the lawsuit that was originally brought to light in Worthy's suing due to the claim of his fiancé trying to extort him. The suit was also related to Worthy's arrest at the start of March.
Additionally, Worthy's ex-fiancé rescinded the permanent protective order she originally requested for.
"I regret any misunderstandings or conflicts that arose during my relationship with my ex-fiancée," Worthy said in a statement. "I also acknowledge that my legal representatives may have made public statements about my ex-fiancée that were intended to protect me, but were misstated."
"Ending a relationship that spanned over a year can be an emotional experience, and sometimes words are spoken out of hurt and frustration. This matter has now been settled," Worthy stated.
Authorities in Texas declined to press charges against Worthy after his arrest earlier last month on an assault charge.
“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick office said to The Austin American-Stateman in an email.
"Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation."
Worthy appeared in 17 regular season games for the Chiefs in his rookie season, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns and rushing 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. During the playoffs, Worthy played in three games and caught 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing three times for eight yards.
The Chiefs' 2024 first round draft selection made his presence known in the National Football League in his first season. Viewed as a key piece to the Chiefs future by many, Worthy can now refocus his attention to football related activities, rather than legal disputes.
After a strong first campaign in Kansas City, the Chiefs have a strong young core of wide receivers to build around, in both Worthy and Rashee Rice, the two younger wide receivers for the crew.
Make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Also go ahead and click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.