Ciara, Russell Wilson Adorably Bragged About Setting Up DK Metcalf and Fiancé Normani
New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is having quite the week. On Thursday, he officially signed with his new team. And right before that, he proposed to his girlfriend, pop star Normani.
Metcalf popped the question on Wednesday, one day before he arrived in the Steel City to put pen to paper. The wideout then (quite adorably) revealed the exciting news during a press conference right after.
It's a full-circle moment for Metcalf, seeing as current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara introduced him and Normani, previously a member of pop girl group Fifth Harmony, in 2020.
After word was out, Ciara made an adorable TikTok late Thursday night with screenshots of the moment Metcalf and Normani called her and Wilson to tell them the news. And better yet, she included a little humble brag in the caption (and I mean ... who wouldn't?).
"[Russell] and I knew when we intro-ed y'all three years ago ... love was truly in the air!" she wrote. "Now y'all gon be booed up forever!! This was the best news! We love y'all so much!"
Take a look at that below:
The Steelers are currently figuring out their plans under center, for which they haven't officially ruled out another year of Russ ... though it seems unlikely at this point. If he did return, it would be a fun reunion for him and Metcalf, who played together on the Seattle Seahawks. But that all depends on one Aaron Rodgers, an answer from whom we all patiently await.
Well, sending our congrats to Metcalf and Normani in the meantime.