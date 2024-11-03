Colts Could Possibly Start Joe Flacco for Remainder of 2024 Season
The Indianapolis Colts will start Joe Flacco on Sunday night vs. the Minnesota Vikings over Anthony Richardson after the second-year quarterback asked to sit during part of last week's game due to fatigue.
This may not be a one-time benching, though. According to a source from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "There is a real chance, barring injury, that Flacco starts for the remainder of the season."
Coach Shane Steichen had said Flacco would be the starting quarterback "moving forward," but hasn't offered how long the team intends to bench Richardson. Steichen apparently didn't give Richardson any explanation as to why he was benched in the first place, let alone how long he expects to do so.
Rapoport's source added that the Colts aren't giving up on Richardson completely, though. It sounds like the plan is to keep him around into next season to see him grow.
Flacco is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with the Cleveland Browns last season. Multiple teams, including the Browns, didn't sign Flacco until the Colts called.
Flacco started for the Colts in two games in October as Richardson dealt with a hip sprain. In four appearances, Flacco's completed 71-of-108 pass attempts for 716 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Colts to a victory over the Tennessee Titans and a narrow loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.