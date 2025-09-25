Colts’ Fast Start Masks Quiet Pass-Rush Problem
The Indianapolis Colts are rolling. At 3–0, this team looks like a legitimate contender, and for the first time in years, it’s hard to find anything to complain about.
But after a scorching start and a real shot at a playoff push in January, it’s important to zero in on the few areas that still need improvement before late-season football arrives.
The Colts rank inside the top 10 in nearly every major statistical category, and sit top 5 in most offensive metrics. But there’s one glaring exception: Indianapolis currently ranks 29th out of 32 teams in pass rush grade.
Per Pro Football Focus, the Colts have averaged just a 62.1 pass-rush grade through three weeks, putting their pass-rush unit at the bottom of the league.
That number is surprising given the talent on the defensive line. With a mix of veteran presence and early-round draft capital invested in this room, on paper, this should be one of the most dangerous position groups on the roster.
Instead, Indy owns the fourth-worst pass-rush rating in football heading into a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, who just happen to have the league’s No. 2 passing attack.
If Indianapolis can’t affect the quarterback and Matthew Stafford is allowed to sit back and work through his reads, it could be a long afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams also have the league’s worst pass-blocking grade through three games.
Per PFF, Los Angeles sits at just 37.4 pass-block rating through Week 3, meaning Stafford has been forced to make things work behind one of the most vulnerable units in football. That creates an opportunity for this to be a get-right game for Indy’s defensive front.
And make no mistake—this lack of production from the Colts' defensive line isn’t an issue of personnel. The Colts’ defensive line is one of the most talented groups on the roster.
Veteran DeForest Buckner, the leader of the unit, has posted a 65.0 overall grade through three weeks, with a 57.1 mark against the run and a 66.5 grade as a pass rusher. For the Colts to take the next step, their veteran captain has to set the tone.
Grover Stewart has been the anchor inside, leading the group with a 74.7 defensive grade, fueled by a 76.8 run-defense grade. That number is far ahead of the rest of the interior rotation, which has averaged just 53.2 against the run. That gap has to close.
The depth is undeniable: Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Neville Gallimore, JT Tuimoloau, and of course, 2024 first-rounder Laiatu Latu.
Among that group, Latu has been nothing short of sensational. The second-year pass rusher out of UCLA leads the entire NFL in defensive grade (92.1) and owns a 94.2 coverage grade—the highest of any player at any position, including defensive backs. That’s remarkable production.
Having the future of this defensive line in Latu’s hands is reassuring for Colts fans.
With a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, it makes sense that the group may need a few weeks to fully settle in. The early splash plays and takeaways elsewhere on defense show how dangerous this unit can become once the pass rush catches up.
If the Colts want their hot start to translate into January success, the pass rush has to rise to the level of the rest of the roster. The talent is there, the depth is undeniable, and the opportunity is right in front of them.
How quickly this group finds its stride could be the difference between a good season and a great one.
