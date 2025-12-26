The Indianapolis Colts are on their last life as they prepare to face the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on home turf in Week 17.

The Colts already lost to the Jaguars earlier this year in a game that is remembered by most for Daniel Jones' torn Achilles in the first quarter. The Colts haven't recovered since, despite bringing in 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement to lead the charge.

Indy needs a win in Week 17 to put an end to its five-game skid. The Colts released their second injury report of the week on Christmas, and there were some positive takeaways. Indy didn't practice on Thursday, so this report is an estimation of each player's status had there been a practice.

Colts' Injury Report

thursday’s practice report for #JAXvsIND.



we did not practice on Thursday. today’s practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/khVO9LY5oE — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 25, 2025

The major takeaway from this report is Gardner's return to practice. For the first time in over three weeks, Gardner was not a non-participant.

The Colts desperately need help in their secondary, and last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers proved that more than anything. The Colts allowed five passing touchdowns, but had Gardner been in the mix, it may have been a different story.

Starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann was also upgraded to a full participant. Raimann left the Colts' loss against the Seattle Seahawks early with an elbow injury, and he sat out Monday's loss to the 49ers.

After being limited on Wednesday, it looks like Raimann is progressing toward playing on Sunday against Jacksonville.

Bortolini was out for another day in concussion protocol, so if he doesn't practice Friday, it will likely be Danny Pinter snapping balls against the Jaguars.

Buckner fought through neck pain to play against his former team on Monday, but he's now been a non-participant for two days in a row. He has some nerve issues, which can be incredibly dangerous to play with.

Jaguars' Injury Report

OL Robert Hainsey (Groin) - DNP

OL Patrick Mekari (Back) - DNP

RB Bhayshul Tuten (Finger) - LP

WR Tim Patrick (Foot) - LP

OL Ezra Cleveland (Shoulder) - LP

DL Danny Striggow (Ankle) - LP

LB Jalen McLeod (Ankle) - LP

CB Montaric Brown (Neck) - LP

CB Greg Newsome II (Shoulder) - LP

DT Arik Armstead (Hand) - Full

DE Travon Walker (Knee) - Full

The Jaguars are dealing with some offensive line injuries, with two starters not participating in Thursday's practice.

The Jaguars will hope to have their standard front five in the game as they look to clinch the AFC South.

