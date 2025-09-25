Colts on SI Roundtable: Predictions and Picks vs Rams
The Indianapolis Colts are undefeated at 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when Peyton Manning was heading the offense. Now, it's Daniel Jones, and Shane Steichen's offense looks surgical.
However, the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) pose a big-time threat on defense to Jones and Steichen. Also, the offensive side of the ball led by quarterback Matt Stafford, wide receiver Puka Nacua, and running back Kyren Williams, will give Indy's defense all it can handle.
This will be an exciting matchup from start to finish, and if Indy can come out on top, there will be no doubt of their legitimacy.
With plenty of opinions on this one, it's time to see what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI believes will happen at SoFi Stadium this Sunday for Week 4.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"The Colts are riding a wave of momentum unlike anything seen across the NFL through three weeks, and they'll need that kind of energy when they head out west to combat the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams. Matt Stafford and Co. will look to dice up Lou Anarumo's pass-rush, which has lacked so far."
"It's not just the Rams' offense to worry about, but their defense, as well. Linebacker Byron Young, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, and defensive end Jared Verse will press Indy's offensive line, which has been strong. This will be a pure fight on the gridiron, but Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor will help propel the Colts past LA to stay undefeated, but perhaps with some struggles along the way."
Prediction | Colts 21 - Rams 17
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts face arguably their toughest test of the season against the Rams. Look for the Colts to continue leaning on Jonathan Taylor while working the quick game with Daniel Jones to neutralize the Rams’ pass rush. Expect Tyler Warren to be a major factor as well."
"Indy’s secondary will be tested heavily against Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, especially in the slot, where Mehki Blackmon and Mike Hilton will have their hands full. But if the Colts can get pressure up the middle on Matthew Stafford, they should be able to come out on top."
Prediction | Colts 30 - Rams 27
John Davis (@colts_report)
"The Colts haven’t managed to beat the Rams in over 15 years, the same amount of time since the team was last 3-0. The Rams' offensive line has struggled immensely to start the season, but the Colts' defensive line has also faced challenges in generating pressure on the quarterback through three weeks. Laiatu Latu will be the X-factor in this game if the Colts want a fighting chance of slowing down the Rams offense, especially since they’ll likely be without CB Kenny Moore II."
"It won’t be easy, but I don’t think there are many teams that will be able to slow down this Colts offense this year. Give me the Colts with a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to advance to 4-0 and earn the real national hype they deserve."
Prediction | Colts 31 - Rams 28
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"The Rams are one of the more complete teams in all of football. Their defensive line is young and talented, and their receiving corps is elite. That being said, the Colts have played mistake-free football, and Jonathan Taylor is peaking."
"Colts head coach Shane Steichen has called perfect games, putting Daniel Jones in prime positions to capitalize on defensive gaps. I think this game will boil down to the Colts’ defense and its ability to limit explosive plays from Stafford and Co. If the Colts play like they have, I have them barely squeaking out a road win to stay perfect in September."
Prediction | Colts 31 - Rams 27
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"The Colts head to LA for a true prove-it game. The Rams, still stinging from last week’s blocked field goal loss, boast the league’s No. 2 passing attack against a Colts pass rush ranked 29th."
"It’s a clash of styles—LA’s west coast spread versus Indy’s ground-and-pound. With Stafford having too much time in the pocket and Indy’s banged-up secondary, the Rams’ air game looks like the difference."
Prediction | Colts 24 - Rams 31
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"The Colts have been humming offensively. Daniel Jones is leading Shane Steichen's attack with precision, efficiency, and consistency. However, the Los Angeles Rams are a different animal on both sides of the ball."
"I expect this one to be close, but given the possible absence of Kenny Moore II in the slot, it might mean a huge game from Puka Nacua, which will open up the rest of the Los Angeles offense. Tack on that this is possibly the toughest defense Jones will face, and you have a close contest that the Rams will take at home, giving Indianapolis their first loss of the year."